Colorado's Travis Hunter named Paul Hornung Award winner as most versatile player in CFB

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was named the winner of the 2023 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Just a day after being named first-team All-Pac-12 as a defensive back, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter earned one of college football's most prestigious awards.

Hunter on Wednesday was named the winner of the 2023 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete averaged 119 snaps per game while playing multiple positions during his first season with the Buffaloes.

“I would like to thank the Louisville Sports Commission for this award,” Hunter said in a University of Colorado press release. “Paul Hornung accomplished great things that I also want to accomplish, and to be given the award in his name is truly amazing. I’d like to thank all my teammates for their support and Coach Prime for the opportunity to play both ways and do whatever I can to help the Colorado Buffaloes.”

Hunter did just about everything he could to help Colorado in 2023, playing more snaps from scrimmage in the regular season than any other player in FBS.

A full-time starter on both sides of the ball, the sophomore played 436 snaps on offense and 566 snaps on defense in addition to 30 special teams snaps. He finished second on the team with 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury. Defensively, the Jackson State transfer tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and led the Buffaloes in pass breakups (5) while racking up 31 total tackles

“Travis is a special player, a generational player, who has changed the game,” CU head coach Deion Sanders said in a press release. “We had to find ways to utilize him to the best of his ability on both sides of the ball, where he could utilize his strengths and be a force. Thank you to the award committee for seeing in Travis what we do, not only that he’s a tremendous player, but also a tremendous person. Travis hasn't reached his full potential as of yet and his best is still coming!”

Hunter is the first player in at least the last 25 seasons with 50-plus receptions to go along with three or more interceptions and he's the first Buff to win a major college football award in 21 years (Mark Mariscal won the 2002 Ray Guy Award).

The Paul Hornung Award has presented annually by the Louisville Sports Commission since 2010 and previous award winners include LSU's Odell Beckham Jr. (2013), Stanford's Christian McCaffrey (2015), Michigan's Jabrill Peppers (2016), Penn State's Saquon Barkley (2017) and Alabama's DeVonta Smith (2020).

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's Travis Hunter named 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner