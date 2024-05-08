Colorado transfer Omarion Cooper returns to previous home

After playing for head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes for one season, defensive back Omarion Cooper announced Tuesday he’s transferring back to the Florida State Seminoles, the same program he began his college career with.

Cooper joined the Buffaloes last May following the conclusion of spring practices and was locked in a battle for a starting cornerback spot throughout fall camp. Playing in nine contests during the 2023 season, Cooper accounted for 37 tackles, two TFLs, one sack and five passes defended.

More recently, CU coaches decided Cooper’s skill set was perfect for a coverage safety, so he switched positions during spring practices this year and played on the second-team defense while providing veteran leadership.

Shortly after the spring game, Cooper announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal for the second time in his college career.

all faith and glory to the man above #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/MjO7edlUkw — 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 ¹ (@OmarionC2) May 7, 2024

