Colorado State football lands tight end transfer who picked Rams over Oregon State, UCF, others

Colorado State's newest tight end was once a quarterback recruit.

Navarro College tight end Jaxxon Warren committed to CSU football as a transfer on Friday. He announced his commitment on X. Warren will have three seasons of eligibility.

He's familiar to CSU's staff because he was once recruited by Matt Mumme as a quarterback. Warren, as a high school prospect, was the QB camp MVP award winner at Nevada in June of 2021.

But the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Warren ended up on a different path in college football. He's moved to tight end where he played at Navarro (a junior college) last season.

Thankful for the opportunity to learn and compete under the Nevada football staff and receive the QB camp mvp award

In a funny note, he's still listed as a QB on Navarro's stats page but he caught 15 passes for 255 yards in eight games last season.

As a transfer, Warren picked up offers from Oregon State, SMU, UCF, USF and others. He took official visits to both CSU and Oregon State before committing to the Rams.

His social media includes highlights showcasing his athleticism, including a dunk on the basketball court where he puts the ball under his legs midair before finishing with a windmill dunk.

It's an important add in a position of need for the Rams. Star tight end Dallin Holker was CSU's second-leading receiver last season but is off to the NFL now.

His departure has meant 6-foot-7 Vince Brown, 6-foot-5 Jordan Williams and 6-foot-6 Mason Muaau competing for the job in spring. Williams and Muaau have both missed time in spring due to injury.

Warren will now be in the mix for the starting spot when he joins in the summer.

