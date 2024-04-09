Colorado go-kart champs heading to lucrative national finals to compete

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Kids love go-karts. But two Highlands Ranch kids love go-karts so much that they became Colorado champions and will head to California to compete for thousands in prize money.

For 11-year-old Haley Stone, her career in go-kart racing started as a fluke.

“We came out to keep ourselves busy after Thanksgiving a couple years ago and realized she was pretty quick then. Then came out a couple more weekends after that, and she was in competitive times,” said Haley’s father, Mark Stone.

For 15-year-old Luke Hugen — well, the wheel did not fall far from the axle.

“The first few times he raced he was mid-pack. And by about race five. he was on the podium,” said Luke’s father, Brian Hugen.

Besides living just a few houses apart, Haley and Luke are go-kart state champions. This year, they will travel to California to compete in the K1 Speed World Championship in Irvine.

“That’ll be an outdoor kart like I did this weekend. And if I win that, I get $10,000,” Luke Hugen said.

This weekend, Haley Stone heads out to California to give it a go — a go-kart, that is.

“I won a couple trophies and a bunch of medals. And then I won a couple gift cards as well,” Haley said.

If Haley graces the podium this weekend, she could take home $8,000 in cash. Pretty darn good for a kid in a go-kart.

