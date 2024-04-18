Colorado hosts Edmonton in Western Conference matchup

Edmonton Oilers (49-26-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -141, Oilers +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

Colorado has a 30-9-1 record at home and a 49-25-7 record overall. The Avalanche are 30-7-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Edmonton is 21-17-2 on the road and 49-26-6 overall. The Oilers rank fourth in league play with 291 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 87 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 41 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (head), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.