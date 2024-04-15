Colorado football transfer portal tracker heading into the 2024 season
After landing a historic haul last offseason, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are back on the transfer portal trail with needs to fill. The Buffs likely won’t bring in as many transfers as they did last year, but it’s still expected to be a relatively large group.
Coach Prime has made it clear that improving Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines will be one of the top priorities. Simply put, if the Buffs are to reach their ceiling in 2024, their tow in the trenches better be impressive.
The college football spring transfer portal window is open from April 15-30.
Below is a position-by-position list of players who are coming and going for Colorado via the transfer portal this offseason:
Quarterbacks IN
Walter Taylor III (Vanderbilt)
Destin Wade (Kentucky)
Quarterbacks OUT
Gods got me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TviadycMMZ
— /12/ (@kasenweisman12) December 4, 2023
Kasen Weisman
Running backs OUT
Anthony Hankerson (committed to Oregon State)
Wide receivers IN
LaJohntay Wester (Florida Atlantic)
Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)
Cordale Russell (TCU)
Terrell Timmons Jr. (North Carolina State)
Wide receivers OUT
Willie Gaines
Tight ends IN
Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)
Sam Hart (Ohio State)
Tight ends OUT
Michael Harrison (committed to San Diego State)
Caleb Fauria (committed to Deleware)
Interior offensive linemen IN
Tyler Johnson (Houston)
Justin Mayers (UTEP)
Yakiri Walker (UConn)
Kahlil Benson (Indiana)
Interior offensive linemen OUT
Van Wells (committed to Oregon State)
Jack Bailey (committed to Northwestern)
Jack Wilty (committed to South Florida)
Offensive tackles IN
— Phillip Houston (@Phillip_Hous54) December 21, 2023
Phillip Houston (Florida International)
Offensive tackles OUT
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (committed to Oregon State)
Jeremiah McCrimmon
Defensive linemen/edge rushers IN
Samuel Okunlola (Pitt)
Quency Wiggins (LSU)
B.J. Green II (Arizona State)
Keaten Wade (Kentucky)
Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)
Anquin Barnes (Alabama)
Taurean Carter (Arkansas)
Nikhil Webb Walker (New Mexico State)
Defensive lineman/edge rushers OUT
Chazz Wallace
Linebackers IN
Colorado Football update: LB Jaylen Wester makes it official and signs with Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes!
Welcome Home @JaylenWester3 #Skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/XFDprlIVBz
— NoSkoZone (@noskozone) January 18, 2024
Jaylen Wester (Florida Atlantic)
Linebackers OUT
Marvin Ham II
Eoghan Kerry
Defensive backs IN
D.J. McKinney (Oklahoma State)
Preston Hodge (Liberty)
Herman Smith (Idaho State)
Defensive backs OUT
Kyndrich Breedlove (committed to Purdue)
Myles Slusher
Jahquez Robinson