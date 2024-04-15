Colorado football transfer portal tracker heading into the 2024 season

After landing a historic haul last offseason, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are back on the transfer portal trail with needs to fill. The Buffs likely won’t bring in as many transfers as they did last year, but it’s still expected to be a relatively large group.

Coach Prime has made it clear that improving Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines will be one of the top priorities. Simply put, if the Buffs are to reach their ceiling in 2024, their tow in the trenches better be impressive.

The college football spring transfer portal window is open from April 15-30.

Below is a position-by-position list of players who are coming and going for Colorado via the transfer portal this offseason:

Quarterbacks IN

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Taylor III (Vanderbilt)

Destin Wade (Kentucky)

Quarterbacks OUT

Kasen Weisman

Running backs OUT

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Hankerson (committed to Oregon State)

Wide receivers IN

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

LaJohntay Wester (Florida Atlantic)

Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)

Cordale Russell (TCU)

Terrell Timmons Jr. (North Carolina State)

Wide receivers OUT

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

Willie Gaines

Tight ends IN

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)

Sam Hart (Ohio State)

Tight ends OUT

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Michael Harrison (committed to San Diego State)

Caleb Fauria (committed to Deleware)

Interior offensive linemen IN

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Johnson (Houston)

Justin Mayers (UTEP)

Yakiri Walker (UConn)

Kahlil Benson (Indiana)

Interior offensive linemen OUT

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Van Wells (committed to Oregon State)

Jack Bailey (committed to Northwestern)

Jack Wilty (committed to South Florida)

Offensive tackles IN

Phillip Houston (Florida International)

Offensive tackles OUT

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (committed to Oregon State)

Jeremiah McCrimmon

Defensive linemen/edge rushers IN

Syndication: Beaver County Times

Samuel Okunlola (Pitt)

Quency Wiggins (LSU)

B.J. Green II (Arizona State)

Keaten Wade (Kentucky)

Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)

Anquin Barnes (Alabama)

Taurean Carter (Arkansas)

Nikhil Webb Walker (New Mexico State)

Defensive lineman/edge rushers OUT

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Chazz Wallace

Linebackers IN

Colorado Football update: LB Jaylen Wester makes it official and signs with Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes! Welcome Home @JaylenWester3 #Skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/XFDprlIVBz — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) January 18, 2024

Jaylen Wester (Florida Atlantic)

Linebackers OUT

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Ham II

Eoghan Kerry

Defensive backs IN

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. McKinney (Oklahoma State)

Preston Hodge (Liberty)

Herman Smith (Idaho State)

Defensive backs OUT

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Kyndrich Breedlove (committed to Purdue)

Myles Slusher

Jahquez Robinson

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire