Colorado football transfer portal tracker heading into the 2024 season

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
After landing a historic haul last offseason, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are back on the transfer portal trail with needs to fill. The Buffs likely won’t bring in as many transfers as they did last year, but it’s still expected to be a relatively large group.

Coach Prime has made it clear that improving Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines will be one of the top priorities. Simply put, if the Buffs are to reach their ceiling in 2024, their tow in the trenches better be impressive.

The college football spring transfer portal window is open from April 15-30.

Below is a position-by-position list of players who are coming and going for Colorado via the transfer portal this offseason:

Quarterbacks IN

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Walter Taylor III (Vanderbilt)

  • Destin Wade (Kentucky)

Quarterbacks OUT

  • Kasen Weisman

Running backs OUT

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports
  • Anthony Hankerson (committed to Oregon State)

Wide receivers IN

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • LaJohntay Wester (Florida Atlantic)

  • Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)

  • Cordale Russell (TCU)

  • Terrell Timmons Jr. (North Carolina State)

Wide receivers OUT

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
  • Willie Gaines

Tight ends IN

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Tight ends OUT

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
  • Michael Harrison (committed to San Diego State)

  • Caleb Fauria (committed to Deleware)

Interior offensive linemen IN

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • Tyler Johnson (Houston)

  • Justin Mayers (UTEP)

  • Yakiri Walker (UConn)

  • Kahlil Benson (Indiana)

Interior offensive linemen OUT

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • Van Wells (committed to Oregon State)

  • Jack Bailey (committed to Northwestern)

  • Jack Wilty (committed to South Florida)

Offensive tackles IN

  • Phillip Houston (Florida International)

Offensive tackles OUT

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (committed to Oregon State)

  • Jeremiah McCrimmon

Defensive linemen/edge rushers IN

Syndication: Beaver County Times
  • Samuel Okunlola (Pitt)

  • Quency Wiggins (LSU)

  • B.J. Green II (Arizona State)

  • Keaten Wade (Kentucky)

  • Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)

  • Anquin Barnes (Alabama)

  • Taurean Carter (Arkansas)

  • Nikhil Webb Walker (New Mexico State)

Defensive lineman/edge rushers OUT

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
  • Chazz Wallace

Linebackers IN

  • Jaylen Wester (Florida Atlantic)

Linebackers OUT

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • Marvin Ham II

  • Eoghan Kerry

Defensive backs IN

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • D.J. McKinney (Oklahoma State)

  • Preston Hodge (Liberty)

  • Herman Smith (Idaho State)

Defensive backs OUT

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kyndrich Breedlove (committed to Purdue)

  • Myles Slusher

  • Jahquez Robinson

