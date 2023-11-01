Coach Prime has private meeting with Colorado’s offensive line

Deion Sanders is well aware of Colorado’s offensive line issues.

The Buffs’ O-line has been among the worst in the country this season, but things may have reached a breaking point at UCLA when quarterback Shedeur Sanders took seven sacks. In turn, Coach Prime shared on Tuesday that he had a private meeting with Colorado’s offensive line.

“I had a private, personal meeting with the whole offense line and the meeting was phenomenal,” Coach Prime said. “I have the utmost thought process that those guys are going to step it up tremendously. You’re going to see a more cohesive, more aggressive, more physical and well-prepared group than ever before this weekend. I really do believe that.”

Coach Prime also said that he’s confident his staff will make the necessary scheme adjustments to keep Shedeur Sanders on his feet.

Things don’t get much easier this weekend for Colorado’s O-line, however. Oregon State owns the third-most sacks in the Pac-12 (26), although no Beaver has more than four.

Earlier this week, Colorado received a commitment from JUCO offensive tackle Issiah Walker, who will join the Buffs next year. Plus, 2024 five-star OT Jordan Seaton is taking an official visit to Boulder this weekend.

