Colorado football lands former Ohio defensive lineman Rayyan Buell

The Colorado football team landed former Ohio defensive lineman Rayyan Buell out of the transfer portal on Sunday amid an impressive weekend transfer portal haul.

Buell, a graduate student transfer, announced his commitment to head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs Sunday afternoon via his X account.

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive lineman found stardom at the junior college level before spending two seasons with the Ohio Bobcats. He appeared in 13 contests last season as a redshirt senior, racking up 30 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

247Sports labeled Buell as a four-star transfer and the No. 18 defensive lineman in the portal.

Buell played his high school football in Hornell, New York before spending two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College and two at Ohio.

Former Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes and former Texas offensive lineman Payton Kirkland also committed to Colorado on Sunday.

