Former Texas offensive tackle Payton Kirkland transfers to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have attacked the trenches this offseason, adding numerous offensive and defensive linemen from the college football transfer portal. On Sunday, new O-line coach Phil Loadholt got another big get in former Texas offensive tackle Payton Kirkland.

Kirkland is a former class of 2023 four-star prospect (per 247Sports) who is a mountain of a human being. The Orlando, Florida product was listed at 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds on the Longhorns’ 2023 roster, but other outlets have since reported him to be anywhere from 350 to 385 pounds. Kirkland did not see the field at Texas this past season as he took a redshirt.

At Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, he played both tackle positions. However, because of his makeup, he’ll likely play on the right side of the line at Colorado.

Watching his highlight tape, you can see the power he holds as a run blocker. He’ll likely need some time to develop as a pass protector, so a move to guard could be possible given his ability to move defensive linemen around in the run game.

