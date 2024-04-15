Colorado defensive tackle Chazz Wallace planning to enter transfer portal

With about two weeks remaining until Colorado’s spring football game, the transfer portal reopened on Monday and multiple Buffs are already planning on entering. Defensive tackle Chazz Wallace was one of the first to reveal his intentions of leaving CU, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Wallace joined the Buffaloes last offseason after spending two years at Old Dominion. There, he played in 23 games and posted 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound DT played in 10 games for CU last season, including four starts. He was credited with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Fawcett also reported Monday that Colorado right tackle Savion Washington and safety Jaden Milliner-Jones plan on entering. The 15-day spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.

Colorado’s Black and Gold Weekend spring football game is scheduled for April 27. Expect to see more transfer portal movement impacting the Buffs over the next few weeks.

