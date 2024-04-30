Will Collier, Tom O’Flaherty and Charlie Ewels: The Premiership’s most underrated players

Will Collier (left) is a two-time Premiership winner and has played more than 200 times for Harlequins - Getty Images/Warren Little

Almost by definition compiling an underrated XV is a contradiction in terms, but prompted by watching Tom O’Flaherty effectively win the game for Sale as a replacement against Harlequins two weekends ago, I thought I would take a stab at compiling my Premiership unsung heroes XV.

This is an entirely subjective exercise and I am liable to be told that a) my selections are most definitely rated and b) that I have left off more deserving candidates.

So a few points of order. Someone like Benhard Janse van Rensburg would be my probable player of the season so he does not qualify for an underrated XV. Harlequins’ Will Evans falls into the same category. Similarly scrum-halves Harry Randall and Ben Spencer been described as underrated for so long that they are also rendered ineligible for selection.

15 Tyrone Green (Harlequins)

Biggest compliment you can give to Green is that Harlequins barely missed a beat when club legend Mike Brown moved on. Whenever I watch him, he always delivers at least an 8/10 performance. More often than not breaks the first tackle and then the second. Tough as they come.

14 Tom O’Flaherty (Sale Sharks)

One of my favourite players in the Premiership. Work-rate is off the scale. His first touch against Quins was to charge down Andre Esterhuizen to set up Raffi Quirke’s try before winning a high ball that led to Arron Reed’s second try. Can’t remember seeing him have a bad game. Olly Woodburn, his former wing partner at Exeter, is another strong candidate.

13 Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints )

The glue in the Northampton midfield. Rarely flash but just makes everything tick. I am sure he will have the most pre-assists in the Premiership, giving the pass before the one that sets up the try. Hits hard in defence and fully deserved his England call-up after years of plugging away. Rory Hutchinson is also the epitome of class alongside him.

12 James Williams (Bristol Bears)

Like Dingwall, acts as the unglamorous cog in the Bristol midfield between the half-backs and their platoon of amazing broken-field runners. Barely ever puts a foot wrong and has kept the far more celebrated Virimi Vakatawa on the bench for much of the season.

11 Alex Lewington (Saracens)

Always near the top of the try-scoring charts (currently second behind Northampton’s Ollie Sleightholme) and ticks nearly every box that a coach would want in their winger, but never really discussed as an international option. He will be missed when he retires at the end of the season.

Alex Lewington (right) has scored 64 tries in the Premiership over nine years with Saracens and London Irish - Getty Images/Richard Washbrooke

10 AJ MacGinty (Bristol Bears)

There is a reason why Bristol made the USA international one of the best paid fly-halves in the Premiership when they recruited him from Sale Sharks. Very rarely makes the highlights reels but is one of the league’s best game managers and an excellent goalkicker.

9 Will Porter (Harlequins)

Unlikely to remain on these types of lists for long as he appears destined to take over the Quins No 9 shirt from Danny Care. Despite scoring two excellent tries against Bordeaux in the Champions Cup, he is typically unflashy, getting the ball away from the ruck quickly and cleanly.

1 Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester)

How different might have Gloucester’s season been had Ruskin not been out for such a long stretch? As befitting a prop of Georgian ancestry, Ruskin’s strength lies squarely in his scrummaging.

2 Harry Thacker (Bristol Bears)

Comes close to being disqualified like Harry Randall for being described as underrated for so long. A shame that he is often prejudged on his size rather than his performances. He was vital to Bristol’s comeback win against his former club Leicester last weekend.

3 Will Collier (Harlequins)

Captain and president of this XV in perpetuity given his likely departure to France. In a different universe he would have 50 odd caps as the best scrummaging English tighthead of his generation. Finally got his flowers for the demolition job he and Fin Baxter did on the Bordeaux scrum.

4 Charlie Ewels (Bath)

Perhaps tainted in the eyes of some by a couple of non-too-stellar international performances, Ewels remains one of the league’s best line-out operators and has expanded his game significantly, taking himself off to South Africa at one point to show he can mix it with the toughest loose forwards around.

5 Ernst van Rhyn (Sale Sharks)

There was a lot of concern that Sale would struggle to replace Jono Ross when he departed last season, but in comes another South African who can tackle all day and has quickly filled a key leadership role for Alex Sanderson’s team.

6 Ted Hill (Bath)

His status as England’s forgotten man might not last and he is far too talented to go ignored for long. The complete package as a blindside flanker who can compete in the line-out, can hit like a truck in defence and can get you over the gainline. Sale flankers Ben Curry and Sam Dugdale were also considered here.

Ted Hill (left) has been a key man in Johann van Graan's side after joining the club in 2022 - Getty Images/Tom Sandberg

7 Hanro Liebenberg (Leicester Tigers)

You could easily make this an all South African XV for guys who come over to the Premiership and quickly make themselves integral to their teams. See also Jacques Vermeulen for Exeter. Acts as Leicester’ heartbeat for his work rate and one of the best line-out operators around.

8 Tom Willis (Saracens)

Like Hill, it feels like a matter of time before his star really explodes. There are not many English back row forwards who are both as powerful and elusive as Willis is, but in a Saracens pack full of rock stars it feels like his contributions are overlooked.

