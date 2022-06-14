College World Series betting: With Tennessee eliminated, the field is wide open

Following No. 1 Tennessee’s surprising elimination, the College World Series field is wide open.

Ahead of the super regionals, the top-ranked Vols were massive national championship favorites at +225. At that point, no other team had better than +900 odds. But things have changed quickly.

Tennessee, which won a whopping 57 games, was shocked in the super regional by Notre Dame, leaving no clear favorite as the tournament shifts to Omaha later this week.

There are eight teams remaining, including just two top-eight national seeds — Stanford and Texas A&M. Of the eight teams alive, their odds at BetMGM are all between +400 and +800.

At this stage, the tournament switches to a single-game, double-elimination format before a best-of-three finals. Here’s a look at the bracket.

(via NCAA)

And here’s a look at the teams still alive with odds via BetMGM.

Record: 47-16

The champions of the Pac-12, No. 2 Stanford is the highest-ranked seed remaining and has one of the most powerful lineups. The Cardinal squeaked past Texas State in the regional before slugging their way past UConn in the super regional. UConn won a 13-12 thriller in Game 1, a game that saw Stanford hit eight home runs, before the Cardinal took Game 2, 8-2, and Game 3, 10-5, to advance to Omaha.

Record: 47-20

No. 9 Texas picked up two wins over Air Force and another over Louisiana Tech before taking down No. 8 East Carolina on ECU’s home field in the super regional. ECU won Game 1 of the series before the Longhorns took Games 2 and 3. Game 2 featured a ferocious comeback and Game 3 was an 11-1 blowout. The Longhorns are led by Big 12 player of the year Ivan Melendez, who leads all CWS players with 32 home runs and 94 runs batted in.

Texas' Ivan Melendez is met by his teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game against East Carolina on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Record: 40-15

Notre Dame last advanced to Omaha in 2002, so this is a big deal for the Irish — especially on the heels of such a massive upset of Tennessee. To get to this point, the Irish posted a win over Georgia Southern and two more over Texas Tech in the regional before the monumental upset of the Vols in the super regional. Notre Dame trailed Tennessee 3-1 in the seventh inning in Game 3, but rallied for six runs to pull off the 7-3 victory. In the win, freshman lefty Jack Findlay closed out the game with five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit in the process.

Record: 42-18

Jim Schlossnagle coached TCU to five CWS appearances and now has led Texas A&M to Omaha in his first year on the job. To get to this point, the Aggies cruised through the regional — including a 15-9 win over TCU. From there, the Aggies won two one-run games in the super regional against Louisville. Dylan Rock and Austin Bost have been A&M's best offensive players while Jacob Palisch has been stellar out of the bullpen.

Record: 43-19

Arkansas upset Oklahoma State in the Stillwater regional before advancing to Omaha via a ninth-inning walk-off over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Razorbacks won Game 1 of the super regional, 4-1, before posting two runs in the bottom of the ninth in Game 2 to knock off the Tar Heels, 4-3. The Razorbacks have now advanced to the College World Series seven times under Dave Van Horn but are still in search of their first title. In 2018, Arkansas finished as the runner-up to Oregon State.

Record: 41-20

Auburn went 3-0 in its home regional before heading to Corvallis to battle No. 3 Oregon State in the super regional. It was a tight series. Auburn won Game 1, 7-5, before the Beavers evened things up with a 4-3 win in Game 2. That set up a do-or-die Game 3. Oregon State, playing in front of its home fans, was a big favorite — but the Tigers were able to pull out a dramatic 4-3 win. Auburn is led offensively by big first baseman Sonny DiChiara, one of the top power hitters in the country.

Auburn's Sonny DiChiara bats against Oregon State during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Auburn won 7-5. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Record: 37-22

Ole Miss was the last team to receive an at-large bid to this year’s tournament. The Rebels have certainly shown that choice by the selection committee to be a good one. Ole Miss knocked off Arizona and Miami in the Coral Gables regional before posting back-to-back shutouts of No. 11 Southern Miss in the super regional. In those two wins, Ole Miss pitchers allowed just seven hits while striking out 21.

Record: 42-22

Following its upset of regional host Florida, Oklahoma won two of three over No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg super regional to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2010. In the decisive 11-1 victory over the Hokies, Oklahoma hit five home runs as a team while Cade Horton struck out eight in six innings. Tanner Tredaway hit two of those homers for OU. He and shortstop Peyton Graham lead the Sooners on offense.

College World Series schedule

Friday, June 17

Game 1 (2 p.m.): Oklahoma (-105) vs. Texas A&M (-115)

Game 2 (7 p.m.): Notre Dame (+110) vs. Texas (-135)

Saturday, June 18

Game 3 (2 p.m.): Arkansas (-110) vs. Stanford (-110)

Game 4 (7 p.m.): Ole Miss (-125) vs. Auburn (+105)

All times Eastern. Games to air on ESPN.