College Sports Wire names Gators edge rusher for All-SEC team

We’ve arrived to the mid-point of the 2023 college football season and it’s clear which players are standing out on the gridiron and destined to be all-time players.

The Florida Gators have plenty of talented athletes on its defensive front and coordinator Austin Armstrong has been utilizing his big weapons of front to hold every opponent (besides Kentucky) to less than 25 points.

College Sports Wire staff writer Ryan Haley listed his choice for the 2023 All-SEC selections. He wrote that the best defensemen are difficult to choose, but he’s giving his votes with confidence.

“Another position easily fooled by the box score, the best defensive linemen don’t always rack up counting stats,” Haley wrote. “Georgia’s Jordan Davis was one of the more dominant defensive tackles in recent years despite only tallying 32 tackles and two sacks his last year in Athens. There’s no perfect way to measure the best, and the SEC always has the best linemen on both sides of the ball, but here are some of its standouts.”

Representing the Florida Gators is edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who has been getting to the backfield with ease and leads the Gator defense in sacks. The junior from Manor, Texas has collected two sacks this season along with the second most tackles-for-loss for Florida with four.

Umanmielen has racked up 14 total tackles while on the field.

Also on the edge for Haley’s All-SEC list is James Pearce Jr., who’s had just about the same success as Umanmielen, collecting 10 total tackles and getting to the quarterback for five sacks.

Umanmielen and the Florida Gators will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks in a mid-afternoon matchup at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire