College Sports Wire evaluates USC as a Will Rogers landing spot after Washington flip-flop

With Kalen DeBoer going from Washington to Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement, there are a lot of moves which will soon be made, reshaping the Huskies’ roster.

One player who has re-thought his choice is quarterback Will Rogers, who transferred from Mississippi State and was expected to take over the starting role at Washington. With Michael Penix Jr. going to the NFL, it looked like Rogers would start.

However, after DeBoer went to Alabama, Rogers re-entered the transfer portal. He should have a good number of suitors, and Ryan Haley of College Sports Wire listed USC as an option:

“This would admittedly be a bit of a surprise since Miller Moss and new transfer Jayden Maiava are expected to battle for the USC starting spot, but not a big one. Both of those quarterbacks have multiple years of eligibility remaining and Rogers has just one. Moss has thrown 92 collegiate passes, and Maiava has one year of starting in the Mountain West under his belt. After USC lost five of its last six games in the regular season, head coach Lincoln Riley might want a little more experience as the Trojans make the jump to the Big Ten.”

Sure, USC just landed UNLV transfer and former Georgia commit Jayden Maiava. Miller Moss looked unreal in the Holiday Bowl.

That said, Rogers could bridge the gap for one year. Other teams Haley lists include Auburn, Houston, and Alabama, among others.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire