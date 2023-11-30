COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Smith, Vikings start Horizon play

Nov. 30—As the Cleveland State men's basketball team started Horizon League play on Wednesday, it would also be the first time Danville native Tevin Smith played in the conference.

The Vikings traveled to play Youngstown State and lost 94-69. Smith had seven points with three rebounds and three blocks.

Leading up to the game, Smith and the Vikings finished up their early non-conference slate in the past week with a 72-70 thriller over East Tennessee State on Nov. 23 and a 86-59 win over Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Smith had five points with six rebounds and two assists against East Tennessee State and 16 points with five rebounds and two steals against Alabama A&M.

The Vikings are 5-3 and will face Detroit on Saturday in conference action.

Danville native Sean Houpt has spent the last few games for the William and Mary men's basketball team on the shelf with an injury.

During that time the Tribe beat UMBC 96-81, but lost to Norfolk State 96-62 on Tuesday to drop to 3-5. Houpt hopes to be available for Saturday's game, when William and Mary will take on Richmond.

Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women's basketball team only played on Sunday and got a big cross-town 93-72 win over Loyola (Chicago). Peoples had 20 points with eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The Blue Demons are 4-3 and will host Michigan State today at 6 p.m. The game can be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

Oakwood grad Katelyn Young and the Murray State women's team played their first game in a week on Tuesday with a 88-75 win over UT-Martin to go to 3-0 at home.

Young had 15 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Racers, who are 3-2 and will go for their first road win of the season on Friday, when they play Southern Indiana.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team had a very busy schedule over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Panthers took part in the GCU Women's Basketball Classic last weekend and lost 63-55 to Nicholls and 70-60 to Fresno State.

Meidel played seven minutes against Nicholls and had an assist against Fresno State.

The Panthers then went to The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M. to play New Mexico and lost 81-78 in overtime.

Meidel had four rebounds in 21 minutes in the game for the Panthers, who are 1-5 and will play Loyola (Chicago) on Saturday.

Danville native Stan Gouard and the Southern Indiana men's basketball team had its toughest test on Friday against Duke at Durham Indoor Stadium. The Screamin Eagles would lose that game 80-62.

Southern Indiana went back home on Tuesday and rebounded to beat East-West University 107-49. The Screaming Eagles are 2-6 and will face Bowling Green on Saturday.