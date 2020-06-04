College Podcast: Trouble in Tallahassee, Dabo falls short, COVID-19 update





Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde react to statements from programs and coaches around the country following the death of George Floyd. At FSU, star player Marvin Wilson disputed first-year HC Mike Norvell’s claim that he spoke with each and every Seminole player. At Clemson, Dabo Swinney held a press conference that, for many, wasn't enough. How can college coaches be instruments of change?

The guys then turn their attention to the growing hope of a college football season. Oklahoma State is planning on having a full stadium. Is this even a possibility?

Finally, Pat, Pete and Dan break out an all-time edition of podcast people’s court. They rule on wild stories involving a South African booze heist and a Spanish porn star who is charged with manslaughter while using toad venom in a ritual…

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks during a news conference for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. Swinney held another press conference this week addressing the social issues in our country. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts