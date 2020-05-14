College Podcast: Football in the fall update, On Wisconsin, & animal threats continue

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde have you covered as they have the entire lockdown with the latest rumors swirling around college football’s chances to kickoff in the fall. What will happen when a player tests positive with COVID-19? And how many players will take Blake Snell’s stance and decide to not play?

The guys also dream about their first bar stop as Wisconsin has opened the flood gates to their local watering holes. Also, is there a better game on the 2020 schedule than the Badgers vs the Fighting Irish in Lambeau?

And from goats to giant lizards, we have your weekly update on the dangerous happenings around the animal kingdom.

Here at the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, we are jealous of Bucky and his fellow Badger fan's ability to hit the bars while the rest of us are still in lockdown. What will be your first drink order when you finally go back?

