College golf coaches job blog: News from around the coaching community for 2024

January 10

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois’ Cindy Bodmer announced she will retire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Bodmer has served as SIU’s women’s golf coach since September of 2022. She is well-known in the local golf community for starting the women’s golf program at Rend Lake College in 1999 and guiding that program to 15 NJCAA National Championship appearances.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work alongside Coach Bodmer these last two seasons,” said SIU Director of Golf Justin Fetcho. “She poured everything she had into the program, and I can’t thank her enough for her contributions both on and off the course. We wish Cindy the absolute best in her retirement and know that she will always be a Saluki.”

After her first season at Southern, Bodmer overhauled the program’s roster by bringing in six freshmen for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Leaving a program is never easy, but I take great comfort in the knowledge it is in great hands moving forward,” Bodmer said. “Coach Fetcho is a proven winner, and I feel fortunate to have worked with him these last two years. I also want to give a shout-out to my dedicated assistant coach, Sarah Haas, for her unwavering commitment to our student athletes. During my time at SIU, teaming with the athletic staff and coaches here was an amazing experience, one I will always hold dear.”

Southern Illinois will conduct a national search this spring to hire Bodmer’s successor.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek