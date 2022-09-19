College football Week 4 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll

Opening spreads for Week 4 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 3 of the college football season didn't have the same dramatics as the previous slate of games, but there was still plenty of movement in the new AP top 25 poll.

The top 10 is largely unchanged except for Kentucky and Oklahoma State swapping spots, but the rest of the latest AP poll looks quite different entering Week 4.

The biggest riser was the Oregon Ducks, who jumped from No. 25 to No. 15 after defeating previous No. 12 ranked BYU. Penn State vaulted eight spots from No. 22 to No. 14 after an impressive road win over Auburn.

BYU dropped seven spots to No. 19 as a result of its loss to Oregon. Miami FL dropped the most of any team, falling all the way from No. 13 to No. 25 following a loss to Texas A&M.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight ranked teams, including four in the top 10.

Here's the latest AP top 25 poll for Week 4.

Georgia, 3-0 Alabama, 3-0 Ohio State, 3-0 Michigan, 3-0 Clemson, 3-0 Oklahoma, 3-0 USC, 3-0 Kentucky, 3-0 Oklahoma State, 3-0 Arkansas, 3-0 Tennessee, 3-0 North Carolina State, 3-0 Utah, 2-1 Penn State, 3-0 Oregon, 2-1 Ole Miss, 3-0 Baylor, 2-1 Washington, 3-0 BYU, 2-1 Florida, 2-1 Wake Forest, 3-0 Texas, 2-1 Texas A&M, 2-1 Pittsburgh, 2-1 Miami FL, 2-1

And here are the opening betting lines for every Week 4 game involving a top 25 team (spreads via DraftKings sportsbook):