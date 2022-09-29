College football: The seven best games to watch and stream this weekend

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young rolls to the edge before passing during a win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 17. The Crimson Tide faces another potentially tough SEC test against Arkansas on Saturday. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of seven games in Week 5 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

FRIDAY

No. 15 Washington (4-0) at UCLA (4-0)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. celebrates a touchdown against Kent State on Sept. 3. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

First-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer brings the Huskies to Pasadena for their first road game. The Rose Bowl has not been a friendly place for Washington which lost eight straight games there before winning in 2018. The Bruins defense will be tested by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the country’s leading passer with 1,380 yards, 12 touchdowns and a 347-yards-per-game average. Washington is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

SATURDAY

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) at Iowa (3-1)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Maryland on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The Wolverines travel to Iowa City, Iowa, where the Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their last six games against top-five opponents, dating back to 2008. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will face an Iowa defense that so far has allowed five yards per play. Iowa is looking for payback after being overwhelmed by Michigan in last season’s Big Ten championship game. Michigan is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 17 Kentucky (4-0) at No. 14 Mississippi (4-0)

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart warms up on the sidelines during a win over Tulsa on Sept. 24. (Thomas Graning / Associated Press)

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin has given the starting quarterback job to sophomore Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC who led the Rebels past Tulsa when he directed four consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter. Kentucky’s ranking is its highest since 1977, when the Wildcats finished the season at No. 6. Last week against Northern Illinois, quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdown passes. Mississippi is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+

Oregon State (3-1) at No. 12 Utah (3-1)

Arizona State defensive back Timarcus Davis tackles Utah quarterback Cameron Rising during the Utes' win last week. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

The Utes, one of four ranked Pac-12 Conference teams, welcome to Salt Lake City the Beavers, who are coming off a hard three-point loss to USC in which they committed four turnovers. Utah’s junior quarterback Cameron Rising has thrown for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns while the Ute defense has allowed 132.8 yards per game. Both teams will be without their starting tight ends, who are sidelined with leg injuries — Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Brant Kuithe of Utah. Utah is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 11 a.m. Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Now app

No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) at No. 23 Florida State (4-0)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looks to pass during an overtime loss to Clemson last week. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

The Demon Deacons will try to shake off their double-overtime loss to Clemson when they travel to Tallahassee, Fla., where the weather from Hurricane Ian could affect the game. Wake Forest is looking for another superb passing performance from quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for a school-record six touchdowns against Clemson. The Seminoles, who are ranked for the first time in four years and are undefeated for the first time in seven, topped Boston College last week. Florida State is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson looks to pass against Texas A&M last week. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

For the first time since 2016, the Crimson Tide play the first of three-straight games against teams in the Top 25. Alabama, which has outscored its first three opponents 173-10, walloped Vanderbilt last week, running up 628 total yards that included 385 passing and four touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young. The Razorbacks were stung by a two-point loss to Texas A&M after a late field goal attempt hit the upright. Alabama is favored by 16½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 10 North Carolina State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0)

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws a pass during a win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

For the first time in 10 years, the Tigers are less than a double-digit favorite in a home Atlantic Coast Conference game against the Wolfpack that could be affected by weather from Hurricane Ian. Clemson had won eight in a row in this series until last season, when the Tigers lost to the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C., in double overtime. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw five touchdown passes in the Tigers’ double-overtime win last week against Wake Forest, while North Carolina State posted an easy win over Connecticut. Clemson is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.