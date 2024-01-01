College football recruiting | Massillon's Caiden Woullard enters portal, receives offers

Former Massillon Tigers football star Caiden Woullard has become a trending name among Power Five college coaches. This past Tuesday, he announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing three seasons for Miami (Ohio).

Some top-tier schools wasted little time contacting Woullard.

Just minutes after making the announcement, the junior received Power Five offers from Minnesota, Indiana and Texas A&M. The next day, Mississippi State, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma offered. And Saturday, Louisville became his latest offer.

Woullard had a breakout year this past season as he led the RedHawks with 9.5 sacks among his 41 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He made first-team All-Mid-American Conference. Miami defeated Toledo in the MAC Championship Game in early December before losing its bowl game two weeks later. Woullard played in the bowl game, totaling two tackles.

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Caiden Woullard (90) reaches for Toledo running back Peny Boone (13) during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit.

"I just want to start this off by saying thank you to all my coaches and teammates for making my time at Miami the best it could possibly be," Woullard said in his announcement. "The coaches believed in me from the start and took a chance on me, which is something I will forever be grateful for. Miami will forever be a home for me, and I love all my brothers here who put that uniform on with me. With this being said, I want to take a new step in my football journey and enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left."

More: NCAA transfer portal tracker | Former Stark County players on the move in college football

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Caiden Woullard enters NCAA transfer portal, receives Power 5 offers