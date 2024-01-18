College football recruiting | Massillon's Tyler Hackenbracht to Toledo, DaOne Owens to The Rock

Two more stars of Massillon's state championship high school football team, one from each side of the ball, have picked colleges.

Massillon junior starting safety Tyler Hackenbracht found a mutual connection in the Mid-American Conference and is headed to Toledo. Tigers record-setting QB DaOne Owens, a senior, is headed out of state to Slippery Rock to play for a former Stark County football standout.

Hackenbracht's dad, Dan, confirmed his son's verbal commitment to the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s amazing the opportunities that you can earn while playing the game that you love. Excited for his senior season as a Tiger and his future as a Rocket! pic.twitter.com/xUQKPWMpBH — Dan Hackenbracht (@hackenbracht) January 17, 2024

According to Dan, who also is Massillon's safety coach, the Rockets have shown much interest in Tyler and offered him last summer.

"(Toledo defensive coordinator) Vince Kehres and their safeties coach Ross Watson had been aggressively recruiting him since they saw him at Pitt camp in the summer," Dan told The Canton Repository. "We went to a game and loved the atmosphere, and we went up for a junior day Monday and had a chance to sit down with those guys, and it just had a Massillon feel to it. The message that they send about working hard and the focus is on growing the players as young men and athletes just feels genuine and real."

Massillon's Tyler Hackenbracht, right, returns a punt pursued by Westerville South's Antonio Armistead, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Dan also mentioned the family followed the Rockets the last four years in support of Vinny Sciury, Tyler's cousin. Sciury starred on the offensive line at Toledo before being a graduate transfer last month to Texas Tech. Bowling Green was another MAC program that offered Tyler.

Tyler is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 198 pounds. He started 14 games last season, producing 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. He was part of Massillon's historic state championship run, where the defense allowed 7.3 points a game.

DaOne Owens chooses Slippery Rock football

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens signs autographs for young Tigers fans after winning the Division II state final, Nov. 30, 2023, in Canton.

Owens is heading the NCAA Division II route, announcing his commitment to Slippery Rock on social media. The Rock is fresh off a playoff appearance and finished with a 12-2 record.

After a long recruiting process I think it’s safe to say that I found my home. With that being said I will be continuing my football and academic career at @slipperyrocku ! I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends throughout the process. Thank you @lutzsru for the… pic.twitter.com/Mdtl9vHJb3 — DaOne Owens (@DaoneOwens) January 16, 2024

In one season at Massillon after transferring from Copley, Owens produced 2,868 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns. He broke the school record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, becoming the first Massillon QB to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He helped the Tigers offense average 38.6 points a game.

"After a long recruiting process, I think it’s safe to say that I found my home," Owens wrote in the post. "With that being said I will be continuing my football and academic career at Slippery Rock. I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends throughout the process. Thank you, (Slippery Rock head coach) Shawn Lutz, for the opportunity."

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens sheds a tackle in the Division II state final, Nov. 30, 2023, in Canton.

Lutz, a Jackson High School grad, is 70-19 in seven seasons as The Rock's head coach, reaching the NCAA playoffs each of the last five seasons.

Owens had interest from Division II schools throughout his recruiting process and did land Division I offers from Southern Illinois and Temple.

