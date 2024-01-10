Massillon football | Jon Mazur resigns as o-line coach; National recognition for Nate Moore

The state champion Massillon Tigers football team is seeking an offensive line coach.

Longtime area coach Jon Mazur resigned after nine years with the Tigers.

“I want to thank everyone that has supported me on my football journey,” Mazur wrote on Facebook. “31 total years, 10 as a player and 21 as a coach. I have enjoyed every single second. A great coach once said 'love the game and it will love you back.'"

Massillon lineman John Kouth (65) comes back to the sideline where he is greeted by line coach Jon Mazur during a 2019 win at McKinley.

According to Mazur, he resigned because he wanted to focus on his family. He didn’t rule out returning to coaching at some point.

Mazur has been with the Massillon program since head coach Nate Moore was hired in 2015. Before that, the Springfield High School grad coached his alma mater for five seasons, three as a head coach. He also coached seven seasons at Jackson.

“Thank you to everyone that had a hand in my football playing and coaching career, far too many people to thank individually,” he concluded in his Facebook post. “Special thanks to all the players I coached, it was truly a blessing.”

Mazur's final season with the Tigers was a memorable one. Massillon won the Division II state championship, the program's first title of the OHSAA playoff era. And helping power that championship run was Mazur's offensive line. It paved the way for 6,194 yards of offense in averaging 38.6 points per game.

"Jon is an outstanding man, teacher and coach," Moore told The Repository. "He's an elite offensive line coach who excels in developing players."

Moore is accepting applications to replace Mazur as the offensive line coach.

Moore is accepting applications to replace Mazur as the offensive line coach.

Nate Moore receives honors nationwide

During the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Moore was honored at halftime as one of the five finalists for a the game's national coach of the year. Claude Mathis of DeSoto (Texas) received the honor.

2024 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Finalists



Brent Browner (NV)



DaMeon Jones (FL)



Claude Mathis (TX)



Loren Montgomery (OK)



Nate Moore (OH)

Other candidates included Brent Browner of Bishop Gorman (Nevada), DaMeon Jones of Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (Florida) and Loren Montgomery of Bixby (Oklahoma).

Last month, Moore was named 2023 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. He guided the Tigers to a historic state title run and a perfect 16-0 record this past season.

Nate Moore of Ohio state champion Massillon named 2023 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.



Ninth-year head coach leads storied program to its first playoff state championship after six runner-up finishes since 1980.



✍️: https://t.co/rqo20UsXmc pic.twitter.com/eD4MTjPP2X — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 22, 2023

Two defensive stars become early enrollees

Massillon's Chase Bond celebrates a second-quarter tackle against Valdosta (Ga.), Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Dorian Pringle and Chase Bond — All-Ohio performers on Massillon's defense — are settling in at their new college homes as early enrollees after signing their letters of intent in December. Both players played a significant role in leading Massillon's elite defense, which only allowed 7.3 points per game and spearheaded the team's 7-2 win over Hoban in the championship game.

Pringle signed with Bowling Green in December after committing last summer. The two-time All-Ohio linebacker made 24.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, in addition to forcing three fumbles, blocking two kicks and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns in limited use at running back.

Bond is at North Carolina State after signing his NLI last month. Bond finished his senior season with 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two block punts, two pass breakups and an interception for a touchdown.

