Former Alliance, Michigan QB Chris Zurbrugg confident as son Brendan enrolls with Oklahoma

Suddenly, Brendan Zurbrugg is 1,000 miles from home.

The All-Ohio quarterback from Alliance High School has relocated to the University of Oklahoma as an early-enrollment football player.

"We just got back from moving him in," Zurbrugg's father Chris said Wednesday. "He started classes today."

One of Ohio's top hurdlers in the 2023 high school track season is out for 2024.

He's in at Oklahoma, where football is big and getting bigger with the Sooners entering the SEC.

Also, Sooner country is abuzz about Baker Mayfield's playoff run in Tampa Bay.

Oklahoma's 2023 quarterback was Dillon Gabriel, who got off to a 7-0 start that included a win over Texas. The Sooners closed the regular season at 10-2, at which point Gabriel opted into the transfer portal. Needing a QB for the Alamo Bowl, the Sooners turned to freshman Jackson Arnold for what turned out to be a 38-24 loss to Arizona.

Arnold could be the man for a while. He was the 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year based on his work at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. A year ago at this time, he was an early-enrollment freshman at Oklahoma.

Chris Zurbrugg is a former Alliance quarterback and is an Alliance teacher and coach. He battled Jim Harbaugh for the Michigan quarterback job in the mid-1980s.

Brendan Zurbrugg was recruited as a strong all-around prospect who can develop as the Sooners move into the SEC for the 2024 season.

He is eligible to play in the spring game on April 20.

Oklahoma has spent the last two years under head coach Brent Venables following five years under Lincoln Riley and 18 years under Bob Stoops.

"Oklahoma doesn't recruit people just to recruit them," Chris Zurbrugg said. "Oklahoma recruited Brendan because they felt he fit the system. When you're at that level, you're going to be competing against everybody.

"You think you have a job won and the next thing you know, with the transfer portal, they're bringing in somebody else.

"It's going to be a constant, very high level of competition. Mentally, he's prepared. He knows it's going to be a big job to compete at that level, but it's exactly what he wanted."

Chris Zurbrugg spent about half of the 1984 college season as Michigan's starter, splitting the season with Harbaugh, whose father, Jack, had spent most of the 1970s as a Wolverines assistant to head coach Bo Schembechler.

In 1985 and '86, Chris was Harbaugh's backup on teams that went 20-2-1.

He thought he was as good as Harbaugh and told Schembechler as much more than once. He gives Harbaugh his due for making All-America honors and twice beating Ohio State.

"Bo knew I wanted to start," Zurbrugg said. "I think coaches want players who want to play."

Michigan and Harbaugh survived much tumult to win the 2023-24 national championship, which, as an alumnus, Chris Zurbrugg much enjoyed.

Chris said he never approached Harbaugh about the possibility of his son following in his footsteps to Michigan. It became a tricky road to Oklahoma after offers from Syracuse and Northwestern became complicated.

"I told Brendan when he was younger that I will never ever get involved with recruiting," Chris Zurbrugg said. "I'm not making phone calls, and we're not making special trips to camps just because I know coaches and know people.

"I told Brendan, it's your life to live. Where these chips fall they're going to fall.

"Recruiting was up to him, and he handled it very well."

Winter semester on campus in Norman, Oklahoma, will lead to spring practice and the onset of preseason football work in June. Brendan Zurbrugg won't be back in Alliance much, but he plans to walk at Alliance High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremonies on May 19.

