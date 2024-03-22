College football recruiting: Central Catholic lineman Jonathan Stangl commits to Miami

In the last few days, Miami (Ohio) has made waves in recruiting Stark County high school football players. On Thursday, the RedHawks landed their second Stark player of the week.

Central Catholic offensive lineman Jonathan Stangl committed to Miami, just two days after Massillon linebacker Vito McConnell did the same. The RedHawks offered Stangl on Feb. 4 after making his junior visit. He then returned to Miami on Tuesday for an official visit before deciding.

"Miami has a great football culture that will develop my skills as a lineman and give me an opportunity to contribute to a winning team," Stangl told The Canton Repository. "I really liked all of my conversations with the coaches and meeting lots of the players I’ll play with in the future. Most importantly, Miami is a top-notch academic institution that will provide me with a great education for when my football career is over."

Stangl has been on the rise in his recruiting, having received 11 Division I offers. The 6-foot-8, 310-pound junior has been recruited by West Virginia, assorted MAC schools (Miami, Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Kent State) and Western Kentucky, UMass, Dartmouth and Army.

Thank @Martin_Miami_HC @Coachjpatton and all the other coaches who made today a great experience. I had an incredible day watching practice, seeing Miami’s facilities, talking with the coaches, and learning about the culture. @MiamiOHFootball pic.twitter.com/vkC4Cgjkz6 — Jonathan Stangl 3⭐️ (@StanglJonathan) March 19, 2024

Stangl has been a starter for Central Catholic for the last two years. He has started at left and right tackle and spent some time at guard. Last season, Stangl made second-team All-Ohio. He helped the Crusaders go 7-5 and reach the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.

College football recruiting: Latest Division I offers for Stark County's Class of 2025

Central Catholic quarterback Jack Talkington (16) and Jonathan Stangl celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Jackson on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Central Catholic's Jonathan Stangl commits to Miami football