College football recruiting: Massillon linebacker Vito McConnell commits to Miami (Ohio)

MASSILLON — Massillon Tigers football standout linebacker Vito McConnell has built momentum as a Division I college prospect. As he continues to receive college interests, the junior announced on social media he has verbally committed to Miami (Ohio) University to be part of head coach Chuck Martin's 2025 recruiting class.

Miami first offered McConnell back in February. It was his second offer after Temple. The biggest reason he decided to commit to Miami is his connection to Martin and his football program.

"I clicked with the coaching staff instantly and shared the same perspective on how they viewed my future there as a football player and a person," McConnell told The Canton Repository after his announcement.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound McConnell is expected to be an interchangeable linebacker, making him an ideal fit in Miami's defense. Other MAC schools recruiting him are Kent State, Bowling Green, and Buffalo. He also received offers from Dartmouth, Marshall, and Army.

Massillon defender Vito McConnell, right, scoops up a fumbled and heads for a touchdown as teammate Ricardo Wells looks on during their playoff game against Westerville South, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

"It’s been pretty wild, to say the least," McConnell said. "Very grateful and blessed to have these types of opportunities. I feel like now is the best time because it shows my level of commitment and also plays along with better being safe than sorry because those scholarships fill up fast."

After making his first start as their outside linebacker, McConnell became a breakout player on the Tigers' state championship team in 2023. Part of Massillon's historic defense that allowed two rushing touchdowns all year, McConnell recorded 35 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack.

GlenOak's Jamar Johnson fights for yardage as Massillon's Vito McConnell comes in for the stop in Week 2 of 2023. GlenOak's Matt Rekstis is also in on the play.

"This offseason, I’m still trying to improve in every aspect of my game," McConnell said. "I know there is still so much room for improvement, and that’s what I’m going to try to do."

Massillon is coming off an undefeated season that resulted in a state title win over Hoban. The Tigers will lose eight of their starters on defense, and McConnell will be one of the three coming back. Others include Toledo's recruit safety Tyler Hackenbracht and Michael Wright Jr., who was offered by Bowling Green.

