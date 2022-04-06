2022 Oklahoma State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Associated Press

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday night to improve their position in the race for play-in seeding. Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets pull away again after their 21-point lead dwindled to six. “When the game starts to get a little out of hand or we have a big lead and let it go, then it’s time to put the foot back on the gas pedal and I have to lead by example,” Irving said.