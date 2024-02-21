College Football Playoff committee makes revisions for the 2024 season and releases playoff dates

No sport in America is changing as rapidly as college football is, and it’s happening right in front of our eyes. From the introduction of NIL to the transfer portal to coaching changes and so much more, the landscape of the entire sport is different than it was just five years ago.

If you don’t like change, then college football probably isn’t for you as there is much more of it coming in 2024. First of all, the pressing matter in college football is the conference realignment. Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington are all slated to join the Big Ten with Oklahoma and Texas both joining the SEC. We are trending towards those two mega conferences with rumors of a potential split from the NCAA on the horizon and the ACC and Big 12 on the outside looking in.

However, the biggest and most exciting change is that the Playoffs will be expanding to a 12-team format in 2024. The CFP committee released a statement today saying, “The CFP Board of Managers unanimously revised the qualifying criteria for the 12-team event to include the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams determined by the CFP Selection Committee.”

The committee also released the CFP schedule for the 2024 season. The First round will be Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The Quarterfinals will be Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Semifinals will be Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. The CFP National Championship will be Jan. 20.

For Alabama, you could not have asked for a better tear to switch to the 12-team playoff. With the loss of Nick Saban, there is going to be a bit of a fall off even as good as Kalen Deboer is. The Crimson Tide will play one of the toughest schedules of anyone in the country this season, so it definitely helps to potentially be afforded an extra loss or two while DeBoer gets up and running in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire