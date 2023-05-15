College Football News ranks hardest schedules in Big Ten in 2023

Last season was rough for the Spartans and things won’t get any easier for Michigan State in 2023, according to College Football News.

The college football media service put together rankings of their hardest schedules in 2023, and to no surprise Michigan State was near the top of the list nationally. Somewhat surprising, though, was that the Spartans weren’t at the top of the list despite having matchups against potentially four preseason top 10 teams on their slate.

So where did the Spartans land in the rankings nationally and in comparison to their Big Ten peers? Click here to see the complete national rankings from College Football News and continue reading to see where each Big Ten team landed (ranking easiest to hardest) with my thoughts on their 2023 schedule as well:

Penn State

Big Ten ranking: No. 14 out of 14

National ranking: No. 65 out of 133

My thoughts: Penn State will be sizable favorites in all of their non-conference games, although the opener against West Virginia could be a sneaky tough game. Their crossover games with the Big Ten West Division are manageable as well (at Illinois, Iowa and at Northwestern) so I’m not terribly surprised to see Penn State lowest on this list.

Michigan

Big Ten ranking: No. 13 out of 14

National ranking: No. 61 out of 133

My thoughts: When you’re non-conference schedule includes three home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green it’s actually surprising the Wolverines aren’t the lowest on this list. Michigan does have a handful of tough road conference games, though, with trips to Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland. So that definitely beefs up their slate.

Maryland

Big Ten ranking: No. 12 out of 14

National ranking: No. 58 out of 133

My thoughts: Maryland is notoriously known for playing a rather weak non-conference slate and this year is no different — home games against Towson, Charlotte and Virginia. The Terps should go 3-0 in those games before the schedule gets tougher in conference play.

Wisconsin

Big Ten ranking: No. 11 out of 14

National ranking: No. 49 out of 133

My thoughts: The Badgers do have to head out west to play at Washington State in non-conference play, but even that is a game Wisconsin will be favored to win. The crossover games aren’t bad either, with Rutgers and Ohio State coming to Madison and a road trip to Indiana.

Rutgers

Big Ten ranking: No. 10 out of 14

National ranking: No. 47 out of 133

My thoughts: Rutgers’ notable non-conference game is against Virginia Tech but with that game being at home, it’s definitely winnable. The Big Ten East is a gauntlet and it doesn’t help that the Scarlet Knights head to Wisconsin and Iowa as two of their three crossover games.

Illinois

Big Ten ranking: No. 9 out of 14

National ranking: No. 41 out of 133

My thoughts: Illinois’ non-conference schedule is sneaky tough — home against Toledo and FAU, and a road trip to Kansas. Illinois also draws Penn State and a road game at Maryland as part of their crossover games — which will be tough games to win as well.

Nebraska

Big Ten ranking: No. 8 out of 14

National ranking: No. 38 out of 133

My thoughts: Nebraska’s draw with the Big Ten East Division teams is not particularly easy with Michigan and Maryland coming to Lincoln, Neb., and a road trip to Michigan State. The Cornhuskers also have a potentially tough road non-conference game at Colorado in week two.

Iowa

Big Ten ranking: No. 7 out of 14

National ranking: No. 37 out of 133

My thoughts: Iowa has tough road games at Iowa State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Nebraska, but even those games are all still winnable for the Hawkeyes. The schedule on first glance isn’t too bad — and is partly why I like Iowa to contend for the Big Ten West Division title in 2023.

Northwestern

Big Ten ranking: No. 6 out of 14

National ranking: No. 24 out of 133

My thoughts: It’s been a rough couple of years for Northwestern, and this year won’t be much easier looking at their schedule. The Wildcats have notable tough road games against Duke, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Indiana

Big Ten ranking: No. 5 out of 14

National ranking: No. 17 out of 133

My thoughts: Indiana will be battling Rutgers to avoid the basement of the Big Ten East Division this year, and part of that is due to their tough schedule. I could see them losing all three of their crossover games (Wisconsin, at Illinois and at Purdue), and their own division is also loaded.

Ohio State

Big Ten ranking: No. 4 out of 14

National ranking: No. 14 out of 133

My thoughts: Ohio State’s schedule is tougher than many may believe. The Buckeyes will be favored in almost every game, but they have three notably tough road games to keep a close eye on — at Notre Dame, at Wisconsin and at Michigan.

Michigan State

Big Ten ranking: No. 3 out of 14

National ranking: No. 10 out of 133

My thoughts: I knew the Spartans’ schedule was tough and this ranking only validated that. Michigan State has potentially four preseason top 10 teams on their schedule (Washington, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State) and also two tough crossover road trips to Iowa and Minnesota. This is a brutally tough schedule.

Minnesota

Big Ten ranking: No. 2 out of 14

National ranking: No. 7 out of 133

My thoughts: Minnesota has to have the hardest three crossover games in the league, with Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State on their schedule. Add in tough road games at North Carolina, Iowa and Purdue, and you can see why the Golden Gophers have one of the hardest schedules in the country.

Purdue

Big Ten ranking: No. 1 out of 14

National ranking: No. 1 out of 133

My thoughts: Purdue not only has the toughest schedule in the conference but also in the country. All three of their non-conference games will be at least relatively tough to win — Fresno State, at Virginia Tech and Syracuse — and they also get Michigan and Ohio State in their crossover matchups. This is a very tough schedule for first-year head coach Ryan Walters.

