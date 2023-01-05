College Football News Freshman All-Bowl Team. Who were the best and brightest young stars of the 2022 bowl season?

(mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png)

College Football News Freshman All-Bowl Team 2022

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

The 2022 Freshman All-Bowl Team Bowl games serve all kinds of purposes for programs and their coaching staffs.

For many, either by design or out of necessity, it’s a chance to get a better look at the youngest players on the roster. This is why so many underclassmen see their most reps in December.

It’s been a particularly good postseason for rookies, none better than the true and redshirt freshmen below.

Freshman Offensive Player of the Bowls

WR Squirrel White, Tennessee

The explosive White looks like the next big thing out of the slot for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers.

He stepped up after Jalin Hyatt opted out of the Orange Bowl, catching a season-high nine balls for 108 yards and a TD in a 31-14 win over Clemson

Freshman Defensive Player of the Bowls

LB Chris Paul, Arkansas

The Razorbacks were without both starting linebackers, Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, in the Liberty Bowl which created a huge opportunity for Paul to show why he’s the future at the position.

The 6-1, 230-pound thumper had a game-high 12 stops, three hurries and no missed tackles in an OT thriller over Kansas.

CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Offense

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

WR Kobe Paysour, North Carolina

WR Squirrel White, Tennessee

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Mason Murphy, USC

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Related

College Football News Freshman All-America Team 2022

CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Defense

EDGE Trey Moore, UTSA

DI Cameron Ball, Arkansas

DI Damion Barber, Marshall

EDGE Isaac Smith, Texas Tech

LB Lander Barton, Utah

LB Chris Paul, Arkansas

LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State

CB Jaylin Davies, UCLA

S Javon McIntyre, Pitt

S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Story continues

CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Special Teams

PK Nathanial Vakos, Ohio

P Hugh Robertson, Illinois

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Story originally appeared on College Football News