College Football analysts weigh in on Texas’ playoff chances

Joey Hickey
·2 min read
The Texas Longhorns (12-1) are a College Football Playoff caliber team. The newly crowned Big 12 champions belong in the playoff. The only question is whether or not the playoff committee thinks so.

The 10-point road win over No. 8 Alabama stands as the biggest resume building win of the season. That said, Texas’ last three performances have been impressive in their own right.

The first of the three came against the Iowa State Cyclone. The Longhorns separated from the Cyclones in the second half to win after a defensive struggle. In the following game, Texas defeated Texas Tech, 57-7.

Leading into the championship weekend, Texas ranked No. 7 behind No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Ohio State. Perhaps the only flaw in the resume for the Longhorns was lower point differential against lesser teams. Texas followed its 50-point win against Texas Tech with a 49-21 Big 12 championship victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State.

Here’s what college football experts are saying on social media about Texas and the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire