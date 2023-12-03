College Football analysts weigh in on Texas’ playoff chances

The Texas Longhorns (12-1) are a College Football Playoff caliber team. The newly crowned Big 12 champions belong in the playoff. The only question is whether or not the playoff committee thinks so.

The 10-point road win over No. 8 Alabama stands as the biggest resume building win of the season. That said, Texas’ last three performances have been impressive in their own right.

The first of the three came against the Iowa State Cyclone. The Longhorns separated from the Cyclones in the second half to win after a defensive struggle. In the following game, Texas defeated Texas Tech, 57-7.

Leading into the championship weekend, Texas ranked No. 7 behind No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Ohio State. Perhaps the only flaw in the resume for the Longhorns was lower point differential against lesser teams. Texas followed its 50-point win against Texas Tech with a 49-21 Big 12 championship victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State.

Here’s what college football experts are saying on social media about Texas and the College Football Playoff.

Deserves to be Top 4

Texas deserves a spot in the playoffs! Come on Louisville — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 2, 2023

Texas has earned a playoff spot

Texas earned the right to be in Texas deserves to be in Texas is 1 of the 4 best teams in CFB Whatever you wanna use word salad wise to describe it they should be 1 of the 4 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 2, 2023

How do you leave them out of the playoff?

Ball game, 28-7 Texas. Longhorns are going to hang 50 on Oklahoma State. Don’t see how you leave them out of the playoff. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 2, 2023

Can't put 'Bama over Texas

I don't know what's going to happen in 2nd half in Atlanta. But all I know is if Alabama wins, you can't take Bama over Texas. Both 12-1, both conf champs, Texas won by 10 at Bama. You can take both, you can take Texas over Bama but not Bama over Texas… — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) December 2, 2023

Resume doesn't lack style points

If Texas needed any style points today… they got em — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 2, 2023

There aren't four better teams

Texas is easily one of the best 4 teams in the Country. Period. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023

Committee, don't cheat Texas players

1. Big 12 champ Texas gets in over SEC champ Alabama if Michigan and Florida State win tonight. 2. Head-to-head — Texas walked into Tuscaloosa and walked with a double-digit win. 3. Don't cheat the game. 4. Don't cheat the kiddos. 5. This isn't hard. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire