College coach on Seahawks G Christian Haynes: ‘He mauls people’

The Seattle Seahawks, once again, had a dire need to fix their offensive line. Specifically, the interior. It has just not been able to hold up against the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams for several years now.

So what did they do to address this need? Why, they went out and picked the best guard available in the 2024 NFL draft. Selecting a quality guard is never a flashy or “fun” pick, but they are necessary, and it seems Seattle got quite the steal in the third round.

Naturally, Christian Haynes’ coach from UConn raved about his former player, and should get every 12 excited.

#Seahawks 3rd-rd pick RG Christian Haynes' offensive line coach at UConn, Gordie Sammis, to me on @933KJR: "His strength is definitely how he finishes, and how he mauls people in the run game. He's elite at that." Need to improve? "His punch" in pass pro @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 30, 2024

Naturally, hearing a rookie will need to work on his pass protection skills is not unheard of. Facing off against defensive linemen in the NFL is certainly a taller task than in college, especially the defenders UConn would have faced. But still, Haynes projects to be in the mix for a starting role sooner than later for the Seattle Seahawks.

