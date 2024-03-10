College basketball scores, results: UNC topples Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium

It was the final Saturday of the men's college basketball regular season and they saved the best for last.

While several small conference tournaments play out to their conclusions, a slate of marquee matchups delivered — some in more ways than others. No. 1 Houston mauled No. 14 Kansas in a 30-point blowout while locking up the Big 12 title in its first season in the conference. The showing was so impressive that it may have earned the Cougars the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

In the SEC, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 4 Tennessee put on a show in a back-and-forth thriller that featured a 40-point performance from Vols star Dalton Knecht in a losing effort.

That all served as a warmup for the most storied rivalry in the sport later as No. 7 North Carolina held off No. 9 Duke 84-79 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC's Cormac Ryan was simply unstoppable in the win, finishing with 31 points while shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Kyle Filipowski kept Duke in the game after a slow start, scoring 19 of his 23 points after the halftime break.

With the regular season mostly in the books, conference tournaments are on deck as we head into a critical week of college hoops.