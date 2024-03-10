Advertisement

College basketball scores, results: UNC topples Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Yahoo Sports Staff
It was the final Saturday of the men's college basketball regular season and they saved the best for last.

While several small conference tournaments play out to their conclusions, a slate of marquee matchups delivered — some in more ways than others. No. 1 Houston mauled No. 14 Kansas in a 30-point blowout while locking up the Big 12 title in its first season in the conference. The showing was so impressive that it may have earned the Cougars the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

In the SEC, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 4 Tennessee put on a show in a back-and-forth thriller that featured a 40-point performance from Vols star Dalton Knecht in a losing effort.

That all served as a warmup for the most storied rivalry in the sport later as No. 7 North Carolina held off No. 9 Duke 84-79 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC's Cormac Ryan was simply unstoppable in the win, finishing with 31 points while shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Kyle Filipowski kept Duke in the game after a slow start, scoring 19 of his 23 points after the halftime break.

With the regular season mostly in the books, conference tournaments are on deck as we head into a critical week of college hoops.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Top takeaways: Duke fans throw objects, Houston and Kentucky rise

    The key games of this critical Saturday of men's college basketball are in the books. Most teams have wrapped up their regular seasons, with conference tournaments on deck next week. From North Carolina's emotional win over Duke to Houston and Kentucky each getting impressive wins, there was plenty to talk about.

    Jeff Eisenberg's top takeaways

    North Carolina's RJ Davis (4) in-bounds the ball in front of the Duke student section during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke fans weren't happy to see their team lose to the hated rival North Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: USC 78, Arizona 65

    USC pulled the upset win over No. 5 Arizona. The Trojans started the day 11th place in the Pac-12 while the Wildcats secured the conference title earlier in the week. Could USC be rolling into the conference tourney with some momentum next week in Las Vegas?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wildcats trailed by double digits but trying to rally vs. USC.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    No. 5 Arizona getting all it can handle from USC at the Galen Center.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Utah State 87, New Mexico 85

    No. 22 Utah State wins an absolute thriller in the Mountain West on this shot!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UConn 74, Providence 60

    The No. 2 Huskies roll to another conference win on Saturday to finish the regular season 28-3 and 18-2 in Big East play. UConn will head into the Big East tournament as the No. 1 seed and looking to lock down its spot on the top seed line of the NCAA tourney.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    1st autobid of NCAA men's tournament is in!

    Morehead State wins the Ohio Valley conference tournament to earn its spot in the Big Dance.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Well that was fun:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's where the current ranked teams in action stand

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas star Hunter Dickinson has dislocated right shoulder

    Bad news for No. 14 Kansas: One of its best players dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Houston, according to KU head coach Bill Self.

    Nick Bromberg has the details here

    Kansas's Hunter Dickinson, right, is helped after being injured during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Houston. Houston won 76-46. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson has a dislocated shoulder. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    No. 2 UConn taking care of business in its regular-season finale. Up 42-24 over Providence after this halftime buzzer-beater:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Not a good sight to see at LSU women's game vs. Ole Miss in the SEC tournament:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UNC 84, Duke 79

    The Tar Heels led wire-to-wire as they sweep the season series over their rivals and win the ACC regular season title outright.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke cut it to 4 points with 16 seconds left, but it appears UNC is going to escape Cameron Indoor Stadium with the win barring a miracle.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cormac Ryan again! That's 6 made 3-pointers and the Tar Heels are back in a comfortable lead late in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cormac Ryan and Kyle Filipowski are just dueling with 3s now. It's a two-possession game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And yet, the Blue Devils have cut it to 4 points with just over 6 minutes left in the game. Jared McCain has scored 6 straight Duke points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cormac Ryan now has 21 points on 6-of-10 shots with four 3-pointers. Huge effort for the senior tonight.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We're under the 10-minute mark now. North Carolina still in control.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Credit to Filipowski. He has turned it on this half. He's scored 12 of his 16 after the break and is almost solely keeping the Blue Devils in this thing.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UNC is making a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Armando Bacot now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke had cut it to 1 after Filipowski's flurry but now UNC has re-established its lead with a 10-1 run. The Tar Heels are getting to the rim with ease during the stretch.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kyle Filipowski has started the second half on a heater for Duke, outscoring UNC 7-1.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: UNC 40, Duke 31

    The Tar Heels have led this thing for the duration. Duke's Jared McCain leads all scorers with 11 points, but UNC is getting contributions from almost everybody.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A bit of a controversial moment on the court as Duke star Kyle Filipowski lifts up a leg in an apparent attempt to trip UNC's Harrison Ingram.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Blue Devils have cobbled together some positive possessions and have cut it to single digits with under 5 minutes left in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke was favored by 4.5 coming into the game. The Over/Under was 150.5 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Washington with the power move inside. Eight different players have already scored for UNC.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Tar Heels are still comfortably ahead midway through the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke isn't getting any easy looks and is just 4 of 11 from the field. UNC also hitting the boards harder early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Highlight of the Day

    South Carolina was about to lose its first game of the season ... then Kamilla Cardoso did this:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Tar Heels are cooking early — Cormac Ryan, specifically. He's 3-of-3 from deep and UNC has a double-digit lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway at Cameron Indoor!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81

    UT got 40 points out of star Dalton Knecht but ultimately couldn't match Kentucky's slew of talented guards. Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard scored 27 points each for the Wildcats in the SEC win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kentucky turns it over! Tennessee will have a chance to tie it up with just over 20 seconds left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Vols are keeping this thing tight late. A turnover and an and-one by Zakai Zeigler cuts it to 5 points!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Reed Sheppard is cooking. He has 25 points with 2 minutes left as UK tries to hold on at Tennessee.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: No. 1 Houston 76, No. 14 Kansas 46

    Box score

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Cougars are running it up now. Houston is up 30-plus despite having locked up the Big 12 regular season title before the game even began.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dalton Knecht is heating up and the Vols are going to need him to stick around. Kentucky's freshmen guards have been blistering this half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the video of Hunter Dickinson's injury. He immediately grabs his right shoulder after going up for .

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Wildcats are on a tear now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas down big, Dickinson leaves with shoulder injury

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kentucky has its first double-digit lead of the game after a 9-0 run that featured this monster block.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caitlin Clark's halftime stats