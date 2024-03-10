Yahoo Sports Staff
College basketball scores, results: UNC topples Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
It was the final Saturday of the men's college basketball regular season and they saved the best for last.
While several small conference tournaments play out to their conclusions, a slate of marquee matchups delivered — some in more ways than others. No. 1 Houston mauled No. 14 Kansas in a 30-point blowout while locking up the Big 12 title in its first season in the conference. The showing was so impressive that it may have earned the Cougars the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
In the SEC, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 4 Tennessee put on a show in a back-and-forth thriller that featured a 40-point performance from Vols star Dalton Knecht in a losing effort.
That all served as a warmup for the most storied rivalry in the sport later as No. 7 North Carolina held off No. 9 Duke 84-79 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC's Cormac Ryan was simply unstoppable in the win, finishing with 31 points while shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Kyle Filipowski kept Duke in the game after a slow start, scoring 19 of his 23 points after the halftime break.
With the regular season mostly in the books, conference tournaments are on deck as we head into a critical week of college hoops.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER76 updates
Top takeaways: Duke fans throw objects, Houston and Kentucky rise
The key games of this critical Saturday of men's college basketball are in the books. Most teams have wrapped up their regular seasons, with conference tournaments on deck next week. From North Carolina's emotional win over Duke to Houston and Kentucky each getting impressive wins, there was plenty to talk about.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: USC 78, Arizona 65
USC pulled the upset win over No. 5 Arizona. The Trojans started the day 11th place in the Pac-12 while the Wildcats secured the conference title earlier in the week. Could USC be rolling into the conference tourney with some momentum next week in Las Vegas?
DOWN GO THE NO. 5 CATS‼️#FightOn | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/SiY2KGnekb
— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Wildcats trailed by double digits but trying to rally vs. USC.
Cats are on a run!
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5COMQdw7wM
— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
No. 5 Arizona getting all it can handle from USC at the Galen Center.
Bronny from D33P before the halftime buzzer sounded 👀🚨
📺: ESPN
📱: https://t.co/cGFArRk5LD pic.twitter.com/mLbnCBtt9q
— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Utah State 87, New Mexico 85
No. 22 Utah State wins an absolute thriller in the Mountain West on this shot!
DARIUS BROWN CLUTCH.
(via @USUBasketball)
pic.twitter.com/EoPQBUKhX7
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: UConn 74, Providence 60
The No. 2 Huskies roll to another conference win on Saturday to finish the regular season 28-3 and 18-2 in Big East play. UConn will head into the Big East tournament as the No. 1 seed and looking to lock down its spot on the top seed line of the NCAA tourney.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/uJCDlfiY9c
— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
1st autobid of NCAA men's tournament is in!
Morehead State wins the Ohio Valley conference tournament to earn its spot in the Big Dance.
MOREHEAD STATE IS THE FIRST TEAM DANCING 🕺
The Eagles clinch the OVC Championship to secure their 9th #MarchMadness appearance 👏 pic.twitter.com/d42z01mJXX
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Well that was fun:
Blake Preston, are you kidding ⁉️😱@blakepreston_32 x @NUMensBball pic.twitter.com/WHIaezuwwf
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here's where the current ranked teams in action stand
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas star Hunter Dickinson has dislocated right shoulder
Bad news for No. 14 Kansas: One of its best players dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Houston, according to KU head coach Bill Self.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
No. 2 UConn taking care of business in its regular-season finale. Up 42-24 over Providence after this halftime buzzer-beater:
Before the BUZZER! Easy money for @hassan_diarra11 🚨 💸
cc: @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/p0DugvvrAv
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Not a good sight to see at LSU women's game vs. Ole Miss in the SEC tournament:
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa is about to be stretchered off as she couldn’t make it off the court under her own power 😞
Prayers up man 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FYV9DDjtvx
— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UNC HAD SOMETHING TO SAY AFTER THAT W😤🗣️🔥
pic.twitter.com/6EUEcE4Uuv
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: UNC 84, Duke 79
The Tar Heels led wire-to-wire as they sweep the season series over their rivals and win the ACC regular season title outright.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke cut it to 4 points with 16 seconds left, but it appears UNC is going to escape Cameron Indoor Stadium with the win barring a miracle.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cormac Ryan my goodness
Put em to sleep 😴 pic.twitter.com/ft7pAWgA38
— Lane Lines (@BBallLane) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cormac Ryan again! That's 6 made 3-pointers and the Tar Heels are back in a comfortable lead late in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cormac Ryan and Kyle Filipowski are just dueling with 3s now. It's a two-possession game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
And yet, the Blue Devils have cut it to 4 points with just over 6 minutes left in the game. Jared McCain has scored 6 straight Duke points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cormac Ryan now has 21 points on 6-of-10 shots with four 3-pointers. Huge effort for the senior tonight.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We're under the 10-minute mark now. North Carolina still in control.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
J-Wit getting it done on both ends of the court 😤 @jaelynwithers
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/KqXKaKy0Sz
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Credit to Filipowski. He has turned it on this half. He's scored 12 of his 16 after the break and is almost solely keeping the Blue Devils in this thing.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UNC is making a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Armando Bacot now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke had cut it to 1 after Filipowski's flurry but now UNC has re-established its lead with a 10-1 run. The Tar Heels are getting to the rim with ease during the stretch.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kyle Filipowski has started the second half on a heater for Duke, outscoring UNC 7-1.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: UNC 40, Duke 31
The Tar Heels have led this thing for the duration. Duke's Jared McCain leads all scorers with 11 points, but UNC is getting contributions from almost everybody.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
A bit of a controversial moment on the court as Duke star Kyle Filipowski lifts up a leg in an apparent attempt to trip UNC's Harrison Ingram.
Grayson? Is that you?
Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram. pic.twitter.com/FeeehdkiH8
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Blue Devils have cobbled together some positive possessions and have cut it to single digits with under 5 minutes left in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke was favored by 4.5 coming into the game. The Over/Under was 150.5 points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jalen Washington with the power move inside. Eight different players have already scored for UNC.
good lord Jalen Washington pic.twitter.com/9Y2c72G0xm
— Trevor William Marks (@twmarks_) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Rese steal + score --> Need more of it (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/KPpgmqs4Th
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Tar Heels are still comfortably ahead midway through the first half.
J-Wash on literally everybody ‼️ @jalen_w13
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/0jAHHQc6qE
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Duke isn't getting any easy looks and is just 4 of 11 from the field. UNC also hitting the boards harder early.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Highlight of the Day
South Carolina was about to lose its first game of the season ... then Kamilla Cardoso did this:
KAMILLA. FREAKING. CARDOSO!!! pic.twitter.com/KxV40Osnhe
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Tar Heels are cooking early — Cormac Ryan, specifically. He's 3-of-3 from deep and UNC has a double-digit lead.
elliot cadeau steal and assist to cormac ryan pic.twitter.com/uIKsqJQXqR
— ◇ (@2MANYBRIDGES) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are underway at Cameron Indoor!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81
UT got 40 points out of star Dalton Knecht but ultimately couldn't match Kentucky's slew of talented guards. Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard scored 27 points each for the Wildcats in the SEC win.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kentucky turns it over! Tennessee will have a chance to tie it up with just over 20 seconds left.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Vols are keeping this thing tight late. A turnover and an and-one by Zakai Zeigler cuts it to 5 points!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Reed Sheppard is cooking. He has 25 points with 2 minutes left as UK tries to hold on at Tennessee.
"REED SHEPPARD ICE IN HIS VEINS!" @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/3qiit3hBua
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Cougars are running it up now. Houston is up 30-plus despite having locked up the Big 12 regular season title before the game even began.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dalton Knecht is heating up and the Vols are going to need him to stick around. Kentucky's freshmen guards have been blistering this half.
ROCKY TOP IS HYPED AFTER BACK-TO-BACK 👌 FROM DALTON KNECHT AND ZAKAI ZEIGLER 🔥 @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/kKFk3n8e11
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024
"The freshmen are in control for @KentuckyMBB." pic.twitter.com/Dk0KKZ3hkg
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here's the video of Hunter Dickinson's injury. He immediately grabs his right shoulder after going up for .
Hunter Dickinson just went straight to the locker room after coming down with an apparent shoulder injury after this play. Not good for Kansas, esp. with McCullar already dinged up. pic.twitter.com/XRKwoq0OBu
— Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Wildcats are on a tear now.
THE WILDCATS CANNOT BE STOPPED 🔥@KentuckyMBB has its largest lead of the day after this triple. pic.twitter.com/bsjLlE9j61
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas down big, Dickinson leaves with shoulder injury
As if things aren’t bad enough for Kansas, now Hunter Dickinson heading to locker room with shoulder injury.
Jayhawks getting run out of the Fertitta Center.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kentucky has its first double-digit lead of the game after a 9-0 run that featured this monster block.
.@KentuckyMBB on a 9-0 run after that block and 👌 pic.twitter.com/gnNho4LvtS
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark's halftime stats