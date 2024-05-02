COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB to face UT-Tyler in LSC tournament opening series

May 2—The UTPB baseball team will host UT-Tyler in a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference tournament this week.

Game one will take place at 3 p.m. Friday at Roden Field while game two will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, game three will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Falcons (30-20 overall, 28-20 in the Lone Star Conference) enter as the No. 4 seed while UT-Tyler (28-21, 28-20) is the No. 5 seed.

The winner of the series will advance to the next round to face the winner of Lubbock Christian-St. Edward's next week.

Both teams last met in a four-game series last month in Tyler where both teams ended up splitting.

UTPB is coming off a 3-1 series win over Oklahoma Christian last week on the road to end the regular season.