Cole Harrison commits to Tennessee football

2024 tight end prospect Cole Harrison committed to Tennessee on Tuesday.

“Committed,” Harrison announced. “Huge thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates that helped me along the way.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end is from Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class will take place Wednesday-Friday.

The Vols have 21 commitments in the 2024 class:

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren, edge Jordan Ross, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace and Harrison.

