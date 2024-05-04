Colchester 'revolution' starts now - Cowley

Colchester have won only four matches under the management of Danny Cowley [Rex Features]

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has promised a summer "revolution" to ensure they do not find themselves in a relegation battle next season.

The U's only drew their final League Two game of the season 1-1 with Crewe, but finished three points clear of the drop zone.

It was their 10th draw in 20 games since Cowley and brother Nicky, his assistant, were appointed by owner Robbie Cowling - they won only four.

"There needs to be a lot of change. We have to try to do what is right for the club," Cowley told BBC Essex Sport.

"That has meant some difficult conversations - sometimes in football you have to make decisions you don't like but are the correct thing for the club moving forward."

Colchester have been in the fourth tier since relegation in 2016 and in the last three seasons have finished 20th, 15th and 20th.

"The big lesson learned is that I never want to be in a relegation battle again, it's torture. I've inherited two and I haven't enjoyed either of them," said Cowley.

"I'm certainly not looking at being involved in another one so we have to look at everything."

He continued: "Part of our job this summer is to recruit players that can make us significantly better - but also, when we get those players, how can we maximise their attributes and their potential?"

The Cowleys achieved back-to-back promotions in a three-year spell at Lincoln City, and managed to keep Huddersfield in the Championship after moving to West Yorkshire in 2019.

Their time at Portsmouth was less successful but the brothers were Colchester's first-choice when seeking a replacement for Matty Etherington.

Cowley added: "League Two is very competitive - there's not much between the top and the bottom of the division.

"We want so much more for the club, so much more for Robbie and so much more for our wonderful supporters. We're focused on putting together a winning team that the people of Colchester can be proud to be associated with.

"I look at this club and don't think any of us should put any ceiling on what is possible. I know it's had some tough times in recent years, but it has really good foundations and what we need to do is turn that into a swingball so we can really push on."