Colby Covington defeats Tyron Woodley then stumps for Trump at UFC Vegas 11

Colby Covington got the better of Tyron Woodley in their UFC Vegas 11 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though the fight ended in a TKO stoppage because of an injury in the fifth round, Covington had already dominated the majority of the bout.

The UFC Vegas 11 main event was years in the making; a heated grudge match between former teammates that are divided on nearly any issue that comes to mind, inside the Octagon or out.

Regardless of their differences, it was Covington that trumped Woodley in the end.

After a quick trade of kicks, Covington shot and scored a takedown, planting Woodley on his back. Covington briefly landed punches to the body and head, but Woodley worked his way up the cage to return the fight to standing.

They traded blows for a couple minutes before Covington clinched and put Woodley on the fence, landing a couple of elbows on the break.

The final moments of the opening round garnered neither man much of an advantage, though Covington briefly held a clinch again on the fence.

Woodley started quickly in round two, but Covington used his height advantage to great affect, launching a couple of flying knees and again taking the fight into the clinch on the fence.

Woodley threw a few combinations that did little damage, but he did set up a takedown, though Covington was quickly back to his feet, pressing Woodley into the fence again.

They separated and Woodley landed a hard shot to the body, but Covington continued his clinch game, putting Woodley's back to the cage.

Late in round two, Covington landed a couple solid body and head kicks, but also ate a superman punch off the fence from Woodley.

Both fighters looked fresh after the second round, but Covington was clearly in control of most fo the fight to that point.

Just as round three got underway, Covington landed a poke to Woodley’s eye, causing a stop in the action.

Woodley stepped right back into the fight, but again Covington unloaded on him with a combination of body kicks, head kicks, and punches, before returning him to the fence.

Covington smothered Woodley for the remainder of the round. Woodley reversed position a couple times, but Covington largely maintained control for the majority of the frame.

Though he didn’t appear tired, Woodley looked frustrated following round three.

Covington opened round four with a kick to the head. Woodley returned fire with a kick to the body.

A minute later and Woodley was on the canvas, having stuffed one takedown, but getting planted by the follow-up attempt. Covington worked a strong ground and pound attack for the remainder of the round, relentlessly unleashing a combination of punches and elbows, bloodying Woodley’s face.

It was clearly Covington’s best round of the fight. He put Woodley in a position to have to find a way to finish the fight in order to win.

Woodley stuffed an early Covington takedown attempt, catching him in a guillotine choke. After they hit the canvas, Covington began working to pass guard, but as he did so, Woodley cried out in pain with an apparent rib injury.

The referee quickly moved in and called a halt to the fight, the victory going to Covington.

In his post-fight speech, Covington used his platform to stump for U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election bid and take some shots at Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you though that was a beating, just wait until Nov. 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe (Biden). That’s gonna be a landslide,” said Covington.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys. You keep us safe, not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like Lebron James.”

“And speaking of spineless cowards, Marty Fake Newsman (Kamaru Usman), Street Judas (Jorge Masvidal), we got unfinished business. There’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you. You’re next!”

View photos

Story continues