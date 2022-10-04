Cody Ware to miss Cup race at Charlotte Roval; JJ Yeley to fill in

Cody Ware will not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, he announced Tuesday through his social media channels.

Ware suffered an ankle injury in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25 but was able to race at Talladega Superspeedway with a boot on his right foot. On Twitter, Ware clarified he suffered an impact fracture and torn ligaments in the Texas incident.

The driver of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford cited the intricacies of road-course racing as part of his decision to sit out Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). JJ Yeley, who has made 15 Cup starts this season — 14 of which have been for RWR — will substitute for Ware.

Ware scored a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in the regular-season finale and was on pace to complete his first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ware has 86 career starts at the sport’s top level in addition to 28 Xfinity Series starts and seven starts in the Camping World Truck Series.

Ware, 26, confirmed his return to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16.