Cody Bellinger hits a go-ahead homer and the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 5-3 to take series

PHOENIX (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning, Mike Tauchman added an RBI double and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Cubs took two of three in the hard-fought series, which included two extra-inning games.

Cubs reliever Hayden Wesneski (1-0) earned the win in his first game of the season after being called up from Triple-A Iowa. The right-hander threw four innings to save a tired bullpen and gave up just one hit while striking out two.

Bellinger homered off Arizona right-hander Brandon Pfaadt — launching a sweeper into the right-center seats — for a 3-2 lead. Pfaadt (1-1) gave up three runs, including two earned, over seven innings.

The Cubs added two more runs in the eighth, including one on Michael Busch's RBI single. The rookie recently tied a franchise record with homers in five straight games.

Ketel Marte gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead with his third leadoff homer of the season and eighth of his career.

It was the second baseman's second at-bat in a row with a homer after he hit a tying solo shot with two outs in the ninth during the team's come-from-behind 12-11 win on Tuesday. He followed Wednesday's homer with a double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game at 2-all.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer in the ninth to cut the Cubs' lead to 5-3.

D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a tough day in the field with two errors, including one that led to an unearned run.

Cubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks gave up two runs and five hits with a walk over 4 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out five. Drew Smyly earned his first save of the season, getting the final two outs.

MAKING MOVES

Cubs: Called up RHP Colten Brewer and Wesneski. Sent LHP Luke Little and RHP Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.

Diamondbacks: Called up RHP Justin Martinez and selected the contract of LHP Logan Allen. Sent RHP Luis Frias and LHP Tommy Henry to Triple-A Reno. Transferred LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Cubs host the Miami Marlins in a four-game series starting Thursday. Pitchers haven't been announced.

The Diamondbacks travel to the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series starting Thursday. The D-backs will send RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.27) to the mound, while the Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80)

