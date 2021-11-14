Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 11
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 11
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 11 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 11
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (19)
24. Utah Utes 7-3 (NR)
23. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (NR)
22. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (NR)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (25)
20. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (24)
19. Pitt Panthers 8-2 (22)
18. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)
17. Houston Cougars 9-1 (17)
16. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (16)
15. Baylor Bears 8-2 (18)
14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (15)
13. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (14)
12. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (4)
11. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (12)
10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (13)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)
8. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (9)
7. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (8)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (7)
5. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (6)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (5)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
