Clubs to get guidelines on help for returning mums

Professional women's football clubs are set to receive guidelines from FifPro to support players when they return after childbirth.

It is understood these will be released before the start of next season.

FifPro, an organisation which represents players worldwide, has consulted medical specialists and female footballers to form the guidelines which are set to cover a range of topics including fitness, nutrition and childcare.

Last month, BBC Sport spoke to several players and managers in the Women's Super League on the challenges facing mothers in professional football.

West Ham midfielder Katrina Gorry said she thought she would "have to hang up the boots" to start a family, but returned after just three months.

Germany international Melanie Leupolz said there was "not much support from other clubs or federations" but that she was helped by her club Chelsea.

On Friday, Aston Villa announced manager Carla Ward would be stepping down at the end of the season after she told BBC Sport she had "questioned" the longevity of managing in the WSL while having a four-year-old daughter.

The guidelines from FifPro will look to offer clubs a better insight into how to support and manage returning mothers, including in the WSL.

Financial structures have improved already - in February 2022 it was agreed players in the top two tiers of women's football in England would receive improved maternity pay, and that now forms part of WSL clubs' licensing agreements.

Players are paid 100% of their weekly wage, as well as any other remuneration and benefits for the first 14 weeks, before dropping to the statutory rate of about £173 a week.