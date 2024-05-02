The clock is ticking for chance to bid on giant keepsakes from Detroit's epic draft party

When Bethany Howard spoke to the Free Press during October 2022, she described her love for the east-side Detroit neighborhood where she grew up and continues to live. At the time, the fourth-generation east sider was a climate equity project manager for the Eastside Community Network.

Today, the 37-year-old Howard is a project manager for Detroit’s City Walls program and she has been taking great pride in being an ambassador for the entire city through a project that has recently attracted immense interest from across Detroit and well beyond. That project, the DCLEATED exhibit, is represented by the 20 unique art installations in the form of giant football cleats that found temporary homes at frequently visited locations across downtown, along with other locations in Detroit and the metro area, to celebrate Detroit as the host city of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A collection of oversized cleats that were painted with murals by local Detroit artists that are part of the DCLEATED exhibit, which was introduced during a media event at Huber Yard in Detroit on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

And while the 2024 NFL draft is now in the books, Howard was happy to announce on May 1 that the exhibit will have a lasting impact on the Detroit community with the help of an online auction taking place now through 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, which allows the general public to bid on each of the 20 giant cleats. The proceeds made from the purchase of each piece will benefit local charities that are connected to each individual art creation.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Detroit lovers and art aficionados to bid on these one-of-a-kind, 5-foot-tall masterpieces, each meticulously crafted by some of Detroit’s finest local artists,” said Howard, about each piece of artwork that comprised the exhibit, which also received support from Visit Detroit, the Detroit Medical Center and other community partners. “Not only is this an opportunity to take home a stunning work of art, but more importantly, each cleat is linked to a Detroit-based charity, meaning that the highest bid for each work of art will directly benefit the community.”

Howard says the DCLEATED exhibit and the ongoing live auction support what the City Walls program attempts to accomplish throughout the year.

“City Walls is a civic arts program that helps facilitate public arts that reflects the values and identity of the community it’s created with,” Howard said. “The cleat exhibits not only reflect the amazing talents of each artist, but also the spirit of Detroit.

"... When I visited the sites during the draft, through all of the bustling crowds, you could see the excitement they created. So many people were taking pictures with the cleats, which was what we hoped for because we wanted to create those Instagrammable moments. And that accomplished our goal of connecting people from all over with the city of Detroit.”

Below is a full list of DCLEATED artists, exhibit locations and charities that will benefit from each auctioned exhibit.

Chazz Miller, Motor City Casino Hotel, SDM2

Cameron Jenkins, Aloft Detroit at the David Whitney, Detroit Hives, Inc.

Joshua Mulligan, Fort Pontchartrain, American Indian Health and Family Services

Andrea Slomczenski, Courtyard Marriott, Detroit Impact

Rick Williams, also known as Metal Feet, Parker's Alley, New Era Community Connection

Juliana Rabban, Coleman A. Young International Airport, Kids Without Cancer

Jess Fend, MGM Casino, Belle Isle Conservancy

Caleb Moss, Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center, The Doc Dennard Fellowship

Wendy Popko, Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Rags Remembered

Trae Isaac, DMC Children's Hospital, The Children's Center

Ghostbeard, Godfrey Hotel, Ride for Ride, Inc.

Laura Mettam and Kay Blair, Detroit Foundation Hotel, Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan

Marlo Broughton, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Evans Terminal, United Negro College Fund

Tony Whlgn, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport McNamara Terminal, Gleaners Community Food Bank

Phil Simpson, Huntington Place, Project Play

Jennifer Maples, Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, Beyond Basics

Tiera Knaff, Greektown Hotel, Teen Hype

Robin Speth, Detroit Riverwalk (Cullen Plaza), Blight Busters

Richie Blanko, Cambria, Motor City Street Dance Academy

Kenyada Kelsaw, known as Fel'le, Ford Field, Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance and the Detroit Lions Foundation

Howard reported on May 1 that each exhibit will remain on display as its present location until some time next week.

