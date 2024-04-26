Cleveland visits Orlando with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Magic -2; over/under is 201.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Magic won the last matchup 121-83 on April 25 led by 31 points from Paolo Banchero, while Caris LeVert scored 15 points for the Cavaliers.

The Magic are 32-20 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is third in the NBA giving up just 108.4 points per game while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Magic average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (12.5). The Cavaliers average 112.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 108.4 the Magic allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.6 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 66.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: None listed.

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

