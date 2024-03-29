Cleveland Cavs bolster bench in signing Marcus Morris Sr. for rest of season

Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) dribbles beside Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavs have signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. for the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday.

Morris initially signed a 10-day contract on March 18th, appearing in five games since, averaging 7.8 points, three rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

Morris has had an impact in his short time with the Cavs. In Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, a 115-92 win, his ejection with 6:34 left in the second quarter is credited to waking the team from its malaise.

It’s clear from the Cavs’ recent struggles (3-7 in their last 10 games), including an embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, that the team needs a spark. Morris brings an attitude and physicality to match to the team.

“I'm trying to implement that no-dunk rule and all that type of s*** because going forward, we're going to need that,” he said after Wednesday’s game. “It's a lot of bigs in the East and a lot of tough guys and a lot of tough games coming up. So I just want to just keep showing it, man.”

With the Cavs slipping to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, it’s an attitude that may be needed.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Cavaliers sign Marcus Morris Sr. for rest of the season