Cavs vs Hornets: Live score, updates, highlights as Cavaliers try to end three-game skid

CLEVELAND — In desperate need of redemption, the Cavaliers will attempt to halt their three-game losing streak Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It'll be the second game of a back to back for the Cavs (43-28). They are coming off a humiliating 121-84 loss Sunday at the Miami Heat. The 37-point setback was Cleveland's largest margin of defeat this season.

The Cavs have been decimated by injuries, but they still wouldn't have any good excuses if they were to fall to the Hornets (17-53), who are on a four-game losing streak and suffered a 41-point defeat in their most recent game Saturday at Atlanta.

Tipoff for the Cavs-Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Check back here throughout the game for updates. Until then, here is some pregame information.

Where are the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings?

With 11 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs begin April 20, the Cavs are hanging onto third place in the Eastern Conference standings by a thread. The fourth-place New York Knicks (42-28) and fifth-place Orlando Magic (42-29) are right behind them.

Entering Monday, the Cavs were positioned to face the sixth-place Indiana Pacers (40-32) in the first round of the postseason, but so much could change in the next few weeks.

What is the injury report for the Cavs and Hornets?

The Cavs ruled out All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), starting small forward Max Strus (knee strain) and reserve forward Dean Wade (knee sprain). It's the fifth consecutive missed game for Mitchell, the 12th for Strus and the ninth for Wade.

Cavs backup point guard Ty Jerome (ankle) remains out and has been sidelined for virtually the entire season.

On Sunday, Cavs starting forward Evan Mobley returned from a nine-game absence caused by a sprained ankle. He scored 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field (2 of 2 on 3-pointers) and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Hornets ruled out the following players due to injury: guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), guard Seth Curry (ankle), guard/forward Cody Martin (ankle) and center Mark Williams (back). They listed guard Bryce McGowens (knee) as questionable and forward JT Thor (shoulder) as probable.

What is the history between the Cavs and Hornets?

The Cavs are 74-49 in their all-time series with the Hornets and have won five of the past seven meetings. Cleveland holds a 46-15 advantage at home.

Last season, the Cavs went 3-1 against the Hornets.

The two teams will encounter each other Monday for the first time this season. They will reunite Wednesday in Charlotte and April 14 during the regular-season finale in Cleveland.

This season, the Cavs are 24-5 against opponents with records below .500.

How can I watch, stream or listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio. It will be broadcast on the radio via WTAM (1100-AM), WMMS (100.7-FM) and WNZN (89.1-FM).

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cavs vs Hornets game: Live NBA score, updates on Cavaliers