Cleveland Browns troll Ohio State fans after Zak Zinter draft pick

Usually there’s some kind of solidarity between football fans in the state of Ohio. While the Cincinnati area kind of distances itself from Ohio State (which makes sense given it has its own Division I college football team), the Cleveland Browns seem to embrace the fact the state is filled with fervent Buckeye fans.

Certainly, they’re upsetting some of those in self-proclaimed Buckeye nation on two fronts on Friday night.

First, the Browns had the audacity to pick a former Michigan player, offensive guard Zak Zinter. Certainly, the fans will overlook that one — to some degree. What they may not overlook is the tweet the Browns put out to celebrate.

While the official Cleveland Browns X (formerly Twitter) account stayed true to brand by not actually saying the name Michigan, they noted that all Zinter did with the Wolverines was win. That includes winning three straight Big Ten championships and a national championship.

.@zak_zinter bringing winning habits from up north pic.twitter.com/ZMZrrWdVJB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2024

The comments are full of happy Wolverines and upset Buckeyes. Of course, Ohio State fans are still acutely aware their team hasn’t beaten Michigan since 2019 — a fact that has caused many to resort to conspiracy theories to cope. And many of those conspiracy theories have made their way into the comment section — even though Zinter is now on their team.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire