Zak Zinter heading to Ohio after being selected in 2024 NFL draft

It didn’t take long for Zak Zinter to assert himself on the college level, getting unexpected early playing time as a true freshman along the offensive line — something of an anomaly.

During his sophomore campaign, Zinter was spoken of as potentially the best offensive player the Michigan Wolverines had on their roster.

That would be a theme. Despite several star players coming and going along the line from 2021-23, Zinter continued to be the road grader, setting the tone for the entire line. He was named a team captain in 2023 because of his leadership capabilities after deciding to come back for his senior year.

Zinter could have gone much earlier in the 2024 NFL draft had he not broken both his tibia and fibula late in the Ohio State game in 2023. He was immediately rushed into surgery and was walking without the assistance of crutches at times just over a month later on the sidelines at the Rose Bowl.

Of course, despite the setback, Zinter has a huge upside. Though he fell from being a potential Day 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, he ended up being a steal when finally selected. He was picked in the third round by the Cleveland Browns with the 85th overall pick.

Zinter was so beloved by his teammates that when Blake Corum scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Buckeyes one play after Zinter’s gruesome injury, Corum ran directly to the Fox camera and flashed a “six-five,” indicating that score was for Zinter, who wore the No. 65.

