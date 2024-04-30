Cleveland Browns sign international who never played in high school or college

Roy Mbaeteka signed with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, despite having never played high school or college football. The addition of Mbaeteka, who is from Nigeria, comes through an NFL initiative designed to encourage global development of the game.

His name might well be familiar to NFL fans as he has spent time with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears over the past two seasons.

An offensive tackle, Mbaeteka is powerfully built at 6-foot-9 and 320 pounds. He never played American football in high school or college but he did start playing basketball as a teenager.

The International Pathway Program was created in 2017 by the NFL to help tap into global talent that can translate to American football. Prior to his arrival in the United States, Mbaeteka had never worn a pad or helmet before in his life.

The football he learned was from watching games, highlights and YouTube clips.

Mbaeteka was discovered at a football camp in Nigeria. That event was attended by Osi Umenyiora, a former Giants standout defensive end. Umenyiora was selected as an All-Pro in 2005 and made two Pro Bowls.

He too was born in Nigeria.

