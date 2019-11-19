Baker Mayfield’s $12,500 fine for criticizing officiating in Week 6 overturned after appeal

More than a month after publicly criticizing officials, Baker Mayfield has saved himself $12,500.

Mayfield won his appeal against the NFL on Monday after he was fined that amount for slamming the officiating in their 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His criticism, the league said in a letter to Mayfield, “wasn’t that egregious.”

“I’ll probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today,” Mayfield said after the game before getting into his feelings on a terrible illegal blindside block penalty that was called on receiver Jarvis Landry in the third quarter.

Landry, with the Browns down just five points in the third quarter, was called for the blindside block against Seahawks safety Marquise Blair — despite making square contact with Blair from the front to clear the way for running back Nick Chubb.

This was not even close to a blindside block by Jarvis Landry. Refs hate the Browns so much pic.twitter.com/AwsseApyfs — 🌴🏀Sir Yacht🏀🌴 (@SirYacht) October 13, 2019

The penalty ended up stalling their drive, forcing a punt just plays later.

Mayfield defended his comments days later, too, even after the fine was handed down.

Story continues

“One, I wouldn’t say it’s complaining when it’s blatantly obvious,” Mayfield said that next Wednesday, via Cleveland.com. “I’d say that’s just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that’s OK, I get fined for it. It’s the league, that’s what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That’s just how it is. “There’s a reason that everybody is talking about it. It’s not just me … But it needs to be said. People need to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it’s not in my control.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saved himself $12,500 after winning an appeal against the league on Monday. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: