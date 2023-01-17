Cleveland Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz walks off the field during a joint NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Browns are turning to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to be their next defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

Schwartz replaces Joe Woods, who was fired hours after the Browns' 7-10 season concluded last week. He was one of four individuals interviewed over the last week, along with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

There's a connection between Schwartz and Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who worked together with the Philadelphia Eagles. Schwartz was defensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2016-20, while Berry was Vice President of Football Operations with them in 2019.

Schematically, Schwartz has been a 4-3 proponent, which is the same base scheme Woods used. He's favored man-to-man coverage, while Woods preferred zone.

Schwartz, 56, started his NFL career with the Browns in 1993 as a personnel scout under Bill Belichick. When the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, he received his first on-field coaching assignment when he was named outside linebackers coach.

Schwartz has spent the last two seasons with the Titans as a senior defensive assistant, where he's been a sounding board in defensive meetings and worked hand-in-hand with head coach Mike Vrabel. It's Schwartz's second stint with the organization, having been an assistant from 1999-2008, the last eight of those as defensive coordinator.

During a five-year stint as the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2009-13, Schwartz went 29-52. He did guide the Lions to the 2011 NFC playoffs.

Schwartz also spent 2014 as the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills under head coach Doug Marrone.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as next defensive coordinator